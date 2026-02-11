NASCAR insider questions Austin Cindric ceiling in 2026, cites 'alarming' stat on Penske driver

Team Penske is looking to sharpen its competitive edge entering the 2026 season, and that includes all three of their drivers. With that in mind, insiders are raising questions about whether Austin Cindric can elevate his performance to match his teammates.

Those concerns were front and center on the latest episode of The Teardown. Jordan Bianchi highlighted what he described as an “alarming” statistic from Cindric’s 2025 campaign.

“Do you want to hear an alarming stat about Austin Cindric?” Bianchi asked. “He finished P25 or worse 15 times last year. Fifteen out of 36 races.”

According to Bianchi, that volume of poor finishes explains why Cindric’s average finish ballooned to 20.6, a number that simply doesn’t align with championship-level expectations at a powerhouse organization like Penske. While Cindric has generally done enough to hover around the playoff cutline, the inconsistency has limited his ceiling.

“There’s something missing there,” Bianchi said. “They’re not on the same level as the No. 22 or the No. 12.”

That internal comparison is hard to ignore. While Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have routinely found ways to grind out solid results, even on off days, Cindric’s season featured too many races that completely unraveled. Bianchi emphasized that it’s not just about raw speed, but about avoiding disastrous outcomes that torpedo points totals.

To Cindric’s credit, Bianchi acknowledged that the former Daytona 500 winner has shown an ability to be “good enough” often enough to flirt with the top 16 in points. But in a Cup Series landscape shifting toward consistency under the returning Chase-style playoff format, that margin may be thinner than ever.

“They’re going to have to up their game,” Bianchi said. The concern is compounded by pressure from outside the traditional power structure.

Drivers like Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are viewed as potential beneficiaries of the new system, capable of capitalizing when others stumble. It remains to be seen if Cindric can be mentioned within that group.

Continuing, Bianchi revealed he ranked Cindric 15th when projecting the playoff picture. He noted how fragile that position could be.

“A couple of bad races and somebody heats up,” Bianchi said. “It’s going to be a fight for him to get in.”

Alas, the path forward is clear but demanding for Cindric. He has to close the gap to his teammates in 2026 and eliminate the avalanche of poor finishes.

It’s up to him to prove that his role at Penske comes with more than just playoff survival. Otherwise, the questions about his long-term ceiling with the team will only grow louder in 2026.