NASCAR insider reacts to Natalie Decker's meltdown at Dover: 'I honestly commend her'

A NASCAR insider had some interesting things to say about Natalie Decker‘s meltdown during the Truck Series race at Dover over the weekend. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Karsyn Elledge weighed in on Decker getting emotional with her team during the race.

“I think what we heard there was somebody…I mean, it’s emotions that we’ve all probably felt at some point, especially as women in racing, but also just anybody in racing,” Elledge said. “I think you kind of start to realize at a point that you’re maybe in over your head.

Did Natalie Decker finally reach her breaking point? 😬



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YouTube: https://t.co/9ZjQVI9Xqm pic.twitter.com/yGYHc0D4Me — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 18, 2026

“All these emotions are coming at you of shame and pride, and then you start thinking that, your brain almost spirals, and you start thinking about, ‘Oh, well, these people on social media are going to say this, or I’m letting this sponsor down, or this person.’ For somebody like Natalie, who’s been very outward about not caring, I think that if that’s the realization that she was having in this moment, that’s why the emotions were even heavier because she was admitting to herself that she was in over her head. For that, I honestly commend her.”

Natalie Decker was ‘just trying to survive’

On Friday, Decker was driving the No. 22 truck in the ECOSAVE 200 at Dover, and she seemed upset about the issues with her car. Things got so bad that Decker expressed her frustrations with her team.

“I’m just trying my best to hold my s**t together but I don’t want to keep doing this,” Natalie Decker said, while later adding, “I’m just trying to survive.”

I’m beyond tired of the DEI style hype in NASCAR. Natalie Decker’s tantrum at Dover is just another example of why publicity and image can only carry a driver so far. NASCAR is supposed to be about talent, results, and composure under pressure, not headlines and marketing… pic.twitter.com/mwzuphBnNO — Papageorgio (@gecffmn) May 17, 2026

Decker’s team told her that if she didn’t want to continue with the race, she should come in. That led to her sounding off about the Truck Series. “There’s just so many s**tty things that I could say right now,” Decker said, “and I’m just trying to keep it together, about the f–***ing director of the series.”

Ultimately, Decker finished 34th at Dover. In the previous week, the 28-year-old finished 36th at Watkins Glen. In her NASCAR career, Decker has competed in 34 Truck Series races and earned one top-10 finish. She has also raced in 15 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events, and her best finish was 18th at Daytona in 2024.