NASCAR insider reacts to Daniel Dye suspension for homophobic slurs, David Malukas commentary

Truck Series driver Daniel Dye received an indefinite suspension from NASCAR and Kaulig Racing this week for making insensitive comments about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas on a Whatnot livestream. Dye mocked and imitated Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.”

Dye was found to be in violation of the NASCAR code of conduct: “NASCAR Members shall not make or cause to be made a public statement or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

On Thursday, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic reacted to Dye’s suspension on the “Gluckcast.” Gluck explained why Dye’s suspension was warranted under NASCAR policy.

“To me, that’s the context everybody is missing when they talk about Daniel Dye’s comments this week about David Malukas while he’s opening sports cards on this livestream. … He gets suspended and some people are in my mentions going, ‘Oh, this is an overreaction to what he was saying.’ To me, just with my company’s social media policy, drivers words are reflecting on NASCAR itself. They’re reflecting on his race team, they’re reflecting on his sponsors,” Gluck said. “So, when people associated with those organizations decide they don’t want to be connected to the words a driver is saying, they take action.

“And some people go, ‘Oh, he was joking.’ I mean, he’s not a stand-up comic, this is not a stand-up comedy skit. He’s a NASCAR driver, essentially a corporate spokesman. He’s making fun of a group of people and that’s not gonna fly, I don’t care what it is. … Daniel Dye clearly did that and now he’s paying the price for doing so.”

Kaulig CEO opens up about Daniel Dye suspension

AJ Allmendinger will replace Dye behind the wheel of the No. 10 truck in Friday’s race at Darlington Speedway. Dye issued a public apology to Malukas.

“I want to first apologize to David Malukas,” Dye wrote. “I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself.

“I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I d id and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn’t reflect how I feel about them or anyone else.”

On Thursday, Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice addressed the suspension for the first time publicly. He noted that he hopes Dye learns from his mistake.

“First and foremost, Randy, Daniel, those guys are family to us,” Rice said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And very unfortunate situation that arose this week that we got aware of, and there are protocols and different things that has to happen in NASCAR. We’re in a sport today that we have a lot of people that watch us and we have a lot of partners that are involved. When that happens, it’s a lot of people you have to talk to and figure out what we need to do to move forward.”