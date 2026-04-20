NASCAR insider reacts to Kyle Busch threatening Denny Hamlin over podcast comments

The war of words between Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin isn’t slowing down. Now, NASCAR insiders are weighing in on what’s really going on beneath the surface.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, veteran reporters offered a more nuanced perspective on the escalating feud, suggesting that while Busch’s fiery response grabbed headlines, the full context of Hamlin’s comments may have been lost in translation.

“Denny took some flack, but what Denny said was accurate,” said Jordan Bianchi, regarding the situation as a whole between the former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

Alas, that honesty cuts to the core of the debate. Hamlin’s original comments on his podcast weren’t simply a shot at Busch, but a broader evaluation of both the driver and the situation at Richard Childress Racing. According to Bianchi, the struggles are layered.

“I mean, Kyle’s not the same driver, but the team has also got to give him cars that are better than this,” Bianchi added.

That dual reality, which features declining results paired with inconsistent equipment, has created a perfect storm. I today’s media environment, that storm is only intensified.

“We live in a clip culture now,” said Jeff Gluck, pointing out how a lengthy, balanced breakdown can quickly be reduced to a viral soundbite, regarding how Busch might’ve only seen part of Hamlin’s point of view.

Still, Busch’s now-viral response, including his “make his life hell” comment, seems like it may have been fueled as much by perception as reality. As Gluck noted, it’s entirely possible Busch reacted to a shortened or secondhand version of Hamlin’s analysis, rather than the full 12-minute discussion that included context on both sides.

Still, understanding the reaction doesn’t necessarily change the situation. Busch is currently enduring one of the toughest stretches of his career, still searching for a return to Victory Lane while sitting well outside the playoff picture. For a driver who measures success in wins, not points or participation, that frustration is mounting.

Therein lies the dilemma. As Gluck explained, Busch is stuck in a no-win scenario publicly. If he calls out his team, he risks being labeled a poor teammate. If he stays positive, critics question his urgency or passion.

The result? Frustration bubbles over elsewhere. Meanwhile, Hamlin continues to contend at the front, making his critiques land even harder. The contrast between the two former teammates has become impossible to ignore, and increasingly personal.

At this point, what started as analysis has turned into something more. And as long as the results don’t change for Busch, neither will the noise surrounding him.