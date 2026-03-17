NASCAR insider reacts to Spire struggles after Las Vegas, sends message to Carson Hocevar

The word potential gets thrown around often when discussing Spire Motorsports. But at some point, that potential has to turn into results, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said.

Following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bianchi and Jeff Gluck debated the top teams in the NASCAR Cup Series. You could argue Spire is close to that of an RFK Racing, though Spire doesn’t have the wins and as consistent of performances, Bianchi said.

Las Vegas was a great example. Michael McDowell had a miserable weekend, Daniel Suárez was average, and Carson Hocevar had a costly speeding penalty. Those types of weekends have become too common, Bianchi pointed out.

“Spire has got potential… they have to put that potential together, though,” Bianchi said on The Teardown. “There are too many weeks like today where, organizationally, they just don’t have the finishes. Michael McDowell had a terrible weekend and what we saw with Hocevar again, he has to clean that up. Mistakes like this continue to happen. Flat tire, OK, it happens, but then you speed on pit road and that can’t happen. You can’t have things like this when you’re an organization like that, and you’re going to need every point you can to get in those last playoff spots.

“I’m still waiting for them to break through. You look at RFK, they’ve got the wins. … We’re still waiting on Spire to punch through. We all believe that they’re going to do it, but they actually at some point have to do it.”

Spire had a tough weekend at Las Vegas

Even after a disappointing weekend at Las Vegas, Spire still finds itself in good shape as it relates to The Chase. McDowell and Hocevar are 14th and 15th in the points standings, respectively. Suárez is in a three-way tie with Shane van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger for the 16th spot.

Hocevar appears to be the most dangerous of the three, compiling a pair of runner-up finishes in 2025 and a fourth-place finish last month at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Justin Haley remains the only driver to get a win in a Spire car. Haley won the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Spire has invested a ton in becoming a top-tier team in NASCAR. The potential is certainly there but again, the results have to follow.