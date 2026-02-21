NASCAR insider reacts to wild wreck to end Daytona 500, finishing under green

The final lap of the Daytona 500 delivered the kind of chaos superspeedways promise. With that, there’s been plenty to debate for NASCAR fans that we’re all still sorting through days later.

Some questioned the decision not to throw a caution after a multi-car crash erupted in the closing lap. On the other hand, many believed officials handled it correctly. Speaking on The Teardown, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic pointed to both the severity of the wreck and the sanctioning body’s commitment to letting drivers race back to the line.

“There’s a huge wreck… you couldn’t really see it from TV, not to that degree,” Gluck said. “They spun off and we never saw them again. That was quite a bigger impact than I originally thought. But they keep the race green as they’ve done all week, which I think, by the way, is great.”

The incident unfolded in an interesting fashion. Afterwards, the scramble for position fractured the pack, which left leaders like Chase Elliott and Zane Smith exposed rather than protected by the draft on the final lap.

“The pack then breaks up, right? You no longer have the fully formed pack and it’s just this scramble,” Gluck explained. “You had Chase Elliott and Zane Smith out on an island.”

Typically, drivers separated from the draft get swallowed by the closing momentum behind them. The next group caught them, with a new run emerging at exactly the right moment.

“Here comes Tyler Reddick with a run and a huge push from Riley Herbst,” Gluck said. “Reddick had so much momentum and speed. … At that point you’re just using instincts.”

Herbst’s push helped Reddick surge forward in the final yards, but a late block triggered a massive wreck behind them that collected multiple contenders. It was the second crash of the lap, with the first already taking out many of Elliott’s fellow Chevrolets up front.

Alas, not everyone agreed with NASCAR’s decision to keep the race green. Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, argued on the Door Bumper Clear podcast that drivers should never be racing through an accident scene at full speed.

“I thought they needed to throw a yellow on the last lap,” Kraft stated. “You shouldn’t be asking drivers to drive through an accident scene wide open in the Daytona 500.”

Regardless, the difference between letting them race and intervening often comes down to seconds at Daytona. This time, NASCAR chose competition over caution, and the result was a dramatic finish that will be debated long after the checkered flag.