NASCAR insider reacts to Ty Gibbs statement race at COTA after Chris Gabehart JGR accusation

A NASCAR insider was impressed with Ty Gibbs finishing fourth at the Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday. On The Teardown podcast, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reacted to Gibbs’ performance after his team, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), filed a lawsuit against Chris Gabehart.

“To go and have a good day like this, win a stage, have a great points day, vault yourself up the standings, you needed that,” Bianchi said. “If this had gone the other direction and he had a bad finish (on Sunday) and he’s still buried in points, we know what it would have been like, this is going to snowball and snowball. This was a much, much-needed, big day for Ty Gibbs.”

After finishing 23rd at Daytona and 37th at Atlanta, Gibbs earned his first top-five finish since finishing third at Talladega in October. He is still seeking his first race win in the Cup Series, but Gibbs is currently only three points below the Chase cut line with 23 races remaining.

Ty Gibbs reacts to his P4 finish at COTA

“It was really great,” Gibbs said after the COTA race on Sunday. “I had a great Toyota Camry. They helped me out so much today. Had a lot of fun, and we passed a lot of cars, obviously. My guys, Tyler and the boys, did a great job on the strategy. I didn’t really know what was going on because we pitted and I was in last, and then we went back up to the front, and it just was so much fun.”

Gibbs added, “It gets kind of hectic. It kind of feels like Richmond with the pit cycles and everything at the end. Just stayed at it, and I was up at the front at the end, and just kept digging, just didn’t have enough time. But felt really good.”

Gibbs is one of the four full-time Cup Series drivers for JGR, which has filed a lawsuit against Gabehart for allegedly embarking on a “brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information,” per court documents. Gabehart started with JGR as an engineer in 2012 and worked his way to crew chief for Denny Hamlin. Last year, Gabehart was JGR’s competition director, and he’s now working for Spire Motorsports.