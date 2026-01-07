NASCAR insider reveals seven expected cars vying for remaining Daytona 500 open spots

A NASCAR insider revealed which cars will compete for the remaining open spots for this year’s Daytona 500. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported that seven cars will battle for four open spots in the first Cup Series race of the 2026 season.

The seven cars/drivers are Justin Allgaier from JR Motorsports, Corey Heim from 23XI Racing, Casey Mears from Garage 66, BJ McLeod from Live Fast Motorsports, JJ Yeley from NY Racing, a car from Beard Motorsports, and a car from Richard Childress Racing. This comes after Pockrass reported that Jimmie Johnson was awarded a spot in the Daytona 500 after applying for the “open exemption provisional.”

Right now that leaves seven expected cars vying for four open spots in Daytona 500:



Allgaier-JRM

Heim-23XI

Mears-Garage 66

McLeod-Live Fast

Yeley-NY Racing

TBA-Beard

TBA-RCR https://t.co/icl4OL6Mdq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 7, 2026

Of the drivers that were mentioned, Allgaier would be the one to watch. JR Motorsports announced in November that Allgaier will enter the Daytona 500 and drive the No. 40 car. The team made its Cup Series debut in last year’s Daytona 500, and Allgaier finished ninth.

More on the 2026 Daytona 500

“I’m honored to be able to have the chance to drive this Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet again for Dale, Kelley, and all of JR Motorsports,” Allgaier said at the time. “Last year was such an incredible opportunity and experience, and I am really thankful that Chris Stapleton and Traveller wanted to come back and be a part of this again. We had the speed last year, and I know that we will again to make it into the Daytona 500. It’s going to be an unbelievable time.”

“Getting the opportunity to enter a second Daytona 500 is something that is extremely special to everyone at JR Motorsports,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “Last year was an amazing moment, and I’m very proud to be able to see this group come back together with the support of Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey to go after it again in February.”

The 2026 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Getting a Daytona 500 win would get the driver and the team a lot of recognition since it’s NASCAR’s biggest race of the year. But a victory also helps the driver and team get a leg up on the standings, and they clinch a spot in the playoffs.