NASCAR insider rips F1 driver Max Verstappen, calls him 'baby' after reporter ejected from media session

Max Verstappen is no stranger to controversy. However, his latest run-in with the media has sparked sharp criticism, including from within the NASCAR world.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi didn’t hold back while reacting to Verstappen’s decision to have a journalist removed from a pre-race media session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. He made his feelings clear.

“He’s a baby,” Bianchi said. “He’s being a complete baby. He’s complaining.”

The incident stemmed from Verstappen refusing to participate in the session until a British reporter, The Guardian’s Giles Richards, left the room. The tension reportedly dates back to a question Richards asked following the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which referenced Verstappen’s controversial penalty for contact with George Russell.

That moment clearly stuck with the four-time world champion. But for Bianchi, Verstappen’s response crossed a line.

“God forbid they ask a legit question. … He didn’t like it, and he threw him out. Stop,” Bianchi added. “Be a professional. Handle your business. Stop pouting.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Bianchi also pointed to what he sees as a growing pattern with Verstappen, one centered around frustration with Formula One’s current direction. Whether it’s complaints about regulations or overall enjoyment, Verstappen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction. According to Bianchi, it’s starting to wear thin.

“He’s pouting and saying, ‘I’m going to take my ball and go home,’” he explained. “If you don’t like the rules, fine. But don’t take it on other people who are legitimately trying to do their job.”

Alas, that frustration has even led to speculation about Verstappen’s long-term future in Formula One. While the idea of stepping away from the sport isn’t unprecedented, with drivers like Fernando Alonso taking breaks during their careers, Bianchi questioned what would actually change if Verstappen chose that route.

“What is going to happen? They’re not going to change the Formula One rules,” he said. Still, the conversation took an interesting turn. Bianchi joked that if Verstappen truly is unhappy, other racing series could see an opportunity.

“If I’m IndyCar or even NASCAR … What do we have to do to get him? Could we just write him a blank check?” he said, regarding Verstappen coming to the United States to race.

All told, Verstappen remains one of the sport’s biggest stars for now, but also one of the most polarizing voices. Moments like this only add to that reputation. As Bianchi made clear, elite talent doesn’t exempt a driver from accountability, especially when it comes to how they handle the spotlight.