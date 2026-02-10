NASCAR insider sounds the alarm on Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin heading into 2026 season

As the NASCAR Cup Series inches closer to the 2026 season, questions are beginning to surface around Joe Gibbs Racing. The organization has been a powerhouse synonymous with stability and championship contention, but this coming year seems like it could be a difficult one.

Those concerns were laid out in detail by veteran reporter Jeff Gluck during a recent episode of The Teardown, which he co-hosts with Jordan Bianchi. Gluck pointed first to a significant organizational shift in the departure of competition director Chris Gabehart.

While Gluck cautioned against assuming one personnel move will immediately derail a team’s performance, he emphasized the message it sends across the garage. Gabehart, who’s widely regarded as one of the sharpest minds in the sport, was a respected figure not just within JGR but throughout NASCAR as a whole.

“That sends a signal to the rest of the garage of like, ‘What is going on there?’” Gluck stated. “Do I want to go there? Am I a crew guy that wants to be at JGR?”

According to Gluck, even if the impact isn’t felt right away, such a move can influence future decisions by key personnel who are evaluating where they want to work. In a sport where marginal gains often separate contenders from the rest of the field, perception matters, and Gluck suggested this was the type of change that makes people pause.

Moreover, layered on top of those organizational questions are growing unknowns surrounding Denny Hamlin. He’s JGR’s most accomplished active driver and always a perennial championship threat.

As recently as early November, Hamlin appeared poised to enter 2026 as a leading title favorite after nearly winning the 2025 trophy. But the offseason has brought emotional and physical challenges that have complicated that outlook.

Gluck noted the heartbreak Hamlin endured late last season, followed by personal tragedy during the offseason involving his parents. Hamlin himself acknowledged recently that he has needed time away from the sport, saying during last week’s visit to Bowman Gray Stadium that he wished he had “a few more months” before the grind resumed.

That mindset, Gluck suggested, raised subtle red flags. Hamlin has spent just one day in the shop all offseason, intentionally disconnecting in an effort to reset. While he has said he expects to be fully locked in by Daytona, the abbreviated preparation stands in contrast to his usual intensity.

Adding to the concern is Hamlin’s lingering shoulder injury. The veteran revealed he is dealing with a partially torn muscle, an issue that plagued him throughout the 2024 season and may have contributed to incidents like his crash at Homestead.

While the injury is not fully torn, Hamlin acknowledged it remains compromised. Surgery would sideline him for three to four months. For now, he has chosen to delay that procedure.

The cumulative effect of a 38-race season, Gluck argued, is an unknown variable. Shoulder injuries are particularly tricky for drivers, impacting a variety of things over long stretches. That uncertainty, paired with Hamlin’s emotional reset and limited offseason time at the shop, has introduced hesitation where there once was near-universal confidence.

“Denny Hamlin should be one of the top guys,” Gluck explained. “But you’re also like, ‘I don’t know.’ There’s some unknowns with him. There’s a little bit of hesitation there to wonder about JGR as a whole.”

All told, the concerns don’t amount to a prediction of collapse for Joe Gibbs Racing. However, they do represent a shift in how the organization is being viewed entering 2026. For a team accustomed to certainty, that alone is notable, and something worth watching as the season approaches.