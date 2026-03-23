NASCAR insider suggests narrative surrounding Darlington Cup race was 'overhyped'

A NASCAR insider has weighed in on this year’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. On this week’s episode of The Teardown, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said Sunday’s race was fine, but it could have been better.

“It was not what I think a lot of people expected,” Bianchi said on the podcast, which was released right after Tyler Reddick won the race. “It’s fair to say that it was probably a little overhyped if you go back and look at some of the comments and everything. And that’s fine because no one knew what to expect. But it wasn’t old-school Darlington in that sense, where you had to manage your equipment, you had to manage the conditions, and it was about perseverance.”

Bianchi also said that Darlington didn’t have “great racing at times,” as the first two stages had “one natural lead change.” He also mentioned that Reddick and Ryan Blaney had issues early in the race, which set them back and made the race have a storyline.

Kevin Harvick had big expectations for the spring NASCAR Darlington race

Fans of Reddick are happy with the Darlington results since he came out on top. However, Bianchi isn’t the only expert who expected more on Sunday. Ahead of the race, Kevin Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour that Darlington could create some chaos because of rule changes, weather, and tire wear.

“Race the racetrack,” Harvick said. “Only go as fast as your car will go, and just keep yourself in the game because so many people are going to make mistakes. … This weekend’s Cup race could be the gnarliest race that we have seen there in a long time.”

Harvick added, “With the increased horsepower … getting to a bigger racetrack like Darlington, hopefully it sticks out like a sore thumb. We’re going to not have enough tires, and these cars are going to be out of control this week, and it should be fun to watch.”

Reddick led 77 laps at Darlington en route to his fourth victory of the season. Brad Keselowski finished second and led 142 laps. He also won the first two stages at Darlington.