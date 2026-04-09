NASCAR insider suggests The Clash could move to Daytona as sport looks to combat fuel saving

News emerged this week that NASCAR plans to use a Preseason Thunder test at Daytona next January to work on some possible changes to the Cup Series cars to enhance superspeedway racing. Insider Bozi Tatarevic provided further confirmation of that and a juicy new morsel about The Clash on Thursday.

Simply put, The Clash could be heading to Daytona. It’s something that’s been talked about for months but seems to still be gaining steam.

“From what I’m hearing that Preseason Thunder test isn’t the only time that they’ll be at Daytona, because there is discussion now that The Clash might go back to Daytona,” Tatarevic said on Dirty Mo Overdrive. “So we could theoretically see Cup cars at Daytona three times in January and February next year.”

Of course, that has been a suggestion in the sport for the better part of the last three months, if not longer. It was talked about quite a bit at this year’s proceedings at Daytona.

In fact, Denny Hamlin outright proposed it as a way to combat the fuel-saving strategies that many fans have seemingly come to despise. He noted it in a video shared by Steven Taranto.

“One of the suggestions is, you know, that we talked about just a few days ago, is come here next year in The Clash,” Hamlin said. “Let a few of us come up with a package that we think (works). You won’t see many fuel saving, you’re just going to see people hanging on. That would be the only fix.”

So Hamlin opened up on a potential solution for NASCAR using The Clash as a testing ground. If The Clash moved to Daytona, officials could see what works.

“There’s a way. But we’re going to have to increase the speeds by a lot,” Hamlin said. “You’re going to have to make it to where handling matters. That’s going to spread the field. That’s going to make it to where we’re not, you know, it’ll look a little more like racing from the past.

“But as long as their insurance company’s OK with it, you’re going to have to speed up the cars. Because right now we’re so planted in the racetrack that we can just run in this really tight pack.”

Tatarevic did offer one word of caution for fans, who are likely itching to see the superspeedway changes. They may not happen quickly, even with the proposed move of The Clash and the Preseason Thunder test.

“I don’t expect that, even if they come up on something, that they can get it out there as quickly as Daytona, but it is possible that at some point next year, if they do find some interesting changes, they could roll them out,” he said.