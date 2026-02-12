NASCAR insider warns Riley Herbst 'under a microscope' at 23XI with Corey Heim waiting in the wings

Heading into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Riley Herbst should feel a little more comfortable after getting his feet wet as a rookie last season. But only a little more comfortable.

Herbst might well be racing for his ride this year. Jordan Bianchi, an insider for The Athletic, opened up on that very real possibility on a recent episode of The Teardown podcast.

“Riley Herbst, yeah. Riley Herbst,” Bianchi said. “There’s work to do there. I mean when your teammates (are) running as well as (Bubba) Wallace and (Tyler) Reddick are you can’t be buried in points like you are. Second full season in the Cup Series. OK, now let’s put last year to bed and move forward.”

In his first season at the Cup Series level, Riley Herbst produced just two top-10 finishes. He ended up 35th in the standings at year’s end.

That’s not going to cut it long term at 23XI. Especially with another talented driver waiting in the wings.

“Lot of pressure on him,” Bianchi said. “We talked about free agency drivers, Riley Herbst is one of those guys who is under a microscope this year and is going to have to produce. There’s a lot of people looking at that seat as a possibility. Let’s not forget 23XI has got Corey Heim sitting on its bench, and what they’re going to do with Corey, that could be a possibility.”

That’s not to say there’s not some real potential for Riley Herbst. Last year Kevin Harvick picked him to be the breakout driver from the rookie ranks. Things obviously didn’t pan out that way.

Now it’s time for Herbst to really show what he can do. If he can’t, 23XI might find someone else who can in 2027.

“The best thing for Riley Herbst to do is to go out and perform,” Bianchi said. “You want to keep your ride with this top team, go out and produce results. But that’s on Riley to do that.”