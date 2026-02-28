NASCAR insider weighs blame on Carson Hocevar for controversial move on Christopher Bell at Atlanta

The debate around Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has continued since Sunday’s chaotic finish at EchoPark Speedway. Even veteran NASCAR insiders can’t seem to agree on how much blame he deserves for the overtime crash involving Christopher Bell.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi broke down the controversial moment that sent Bell into the wall during the first overtime restart of the Autotrader 400. A move that once again put Hocevar at the center of the garage conversation.

“Carson Hocevar. Maybe his nickname should be ‘The Show,’ because this guy makes everything interesting,” Gluck said. “He was in position to win this race, starting on the front row for the second overtime. But let’s talk about the first overtime.

“There’s a red flag, and he’s on his radio saying, ‘Shake and Bake.’ He’s saying he’s going to push the crap out of Christopher Bell ahead of him. Immediately on that restart, he sees the hole, he tries to go for it. It was maybe a hole, maybe not. Closes up quickly.”

Gluck wondered whether the move was simply another example of Hocevar’s ultra-aggressive approach. Something that has already defined his young Cup Series career. However, Bianchi stopped short of putting the incident entirely on the Spire Motorsports driver.

“Everything you said about all of that, I think it all applies,” Bianchi said. “There was a hole there. The hole closed quickly. He could have been more patient, probably in that situation. You didn’t need to go for it right at that second, but you’re also going into overtime. You don’t have a lot of time.”

With the race entering overtime on the reconfigured Atlanta surface, a track that races more like a superspeedway than a traditional intermediate, split-second decisions often decide the outcome: “You’re on a smaller track. This isn’t Daytona or Talladega,” Bianchi continued.

“If you have an opportunity to go for it, you go for it. He’s going for his first career win. At the end of the day, to me, it’s a racing deal that you see in overtime all the time.”

Still, the move ended Bell’s chance at victory and added another name to the growing list of drivers frustrated with Hocevar’s style. The No. 77 Chevrolet driver tried to squeeze between Bell and leader Bubba Wallace on the restart, but the gap closed quickly, sending Bell’s No. 20 Toyota hard into the outside wall.

Meanwhile, Bell later gave a measured but telling response when asked about the incident. He made his opinion clear.

“I’ve got my perception of what happened, and he has his,” Bell told The Athletic. “Everyone handles situations differently. … I don’t fault him for going for it. But I also understand why Christopher Bell could look at that and go, ‘What are we doing here?’ This is Hocevar. He brings excitement, drama, and heartbreak. Everything.”

As Atlanta showed once again, that combination isn’t going away anytime soon. We’ll see if it starts to lead to wins for Hocevar on the track, even if it won’t lead to many friends.