NASCAR insiders call out double standard after Joey Logano-Ross Chastain wreck at Phoenix: 'Imagine if that'd been Hocevar'

As the Straight Talk Wireless 500 went back to green at Phoenix with 96 laps to go, Joey Logano got into the back of Ross Chastain and turned him. It led to a huge wreck and some hard collisions.

Logano was mostly no worse for the wear, though he would later wreck out of the race himself. But the contact in question with Chastain was fairly egregious.

Even on his team radio, Logano quickly admitted fault. “Dang it, I didn’t mean to do that, obviously.” Logano said, per Jonathan Fjeld. “I didn’t try to clip him.”

The move, though, left a pair of NASCAR insiders wondering about possible double-standards in the sport. If Joey Logano was treated like Carson Hocevar, for example…

“We talked about some of the people that were affected by the Logano crash, and then he ends up obviously getting crashed shortly thereafter in almost a similar way when he collided with (AJ) Allmendinger,” The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck said on The Teardown podcast. “Man, I tell you what, obviously you know Logano’s a veteran. That’s not something he’s, I don’t think there’s any chance he’s doing it on purpose or being reckless in that moment. But imagine if that had been Hocevar.”

It took fractions of a second for Gluck’s co-host on the podcast to chime in on the Joey Logano issue. Jordan Bianchi could hardly contain himself.

“I thought the same thing. I thought the same exact thing,” Bianchi said. “You know how much in arms people would have been? Oh my God. … It would dominate, the No. 1 news story — ‘Hurricane Hocevar is out of control.’ It would be like the (Ross) Chastain conversation from years ago.”

Joey Logano, of course, has earned his stripes to a certain extent. He’s a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Hocevar has yet to win a race at the Cup Series level. Still, Gluck thinks people need to have consistent takes when they’re chiming in on the sport.

“I just want to keep the people that are mad at him, I want you to keep that energy or not,” Gluck said. “Just show some consistency here because that was not a good moment for Logano. But I don’t think that it was malicious and I don’t think it was on purpose in any way. He was just trying to get a spot on a restart, stuff happens. Now it’s not a pattern with Joey Logano either, in my opinion. So you don’t expect that kind of thing about him. You could say, ‘Well, Carson does that a lot.’ But still, I don’t know. There’s a lot of people that might normally say stuff that aren’t saying stuff.”

Bianchi put the finishing touches on the conversation about Logano and Hocevar. He concluded:

“There’s a bit of a double-standard when it comes to (Carson Hocevar),” he said. “The same thing happened with Chastain. The same thing happened with Brad Keselowski back in the day. Same thing happened with Logano. You had the Kevin Harvicks of the world upset with Joey Logano. And it’s like I recall many instances when Kevin Harvick, as a young driver, the shoe was on the other foot. It’s just part of it.”