NASCAR insiders condemn Daytona 500 fan who interrupted Daniel Suárez on pit road, call for permanent ban
Daniel Suárez finished P13 during his debut with Spire Motorsports in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. It’s something that happened during his post-race interview that has fans and media members alike talking though.
As Suárez was giving his thoughts on the race, a fan on pit road interrupted his interview. He stated, “47! 47, baby!” before patting Suárez on the back on his way out of the shot. The Spire Motorsports wheelman didn’t retaliate, but he was a bit surprised.
Some have speculated the reference was a charged statement referencing President Donald Trump, while others have wondered if the interrupting voice was simply a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fan celebrating his runner-up finish. Regardless, media members have not been taking it easy on the fan, calling for his banishment from NASCAR events.
First, Joseph Srigley of TobyChristie.com and Racing America on SI shared his detestation: “Why? Just why?” he wrote. “I hope it was worth it for that guy because it’ll probably be the last time he’s at a #DAYTONA500 (maybe even a #NASCAR pit road if we’re lucky) in his life.”
Elsewhere, Taylor Kitchen of Above The Yellow Line Media and Motorsport shared her disappointment, adding that Suárez being the driver forced to deal with the tomfoolery was an extra blow: “First, hate this happened to Daniel during his post-race interview,” Kitchen added.
“Second, When someone does something stupid like this and abuses the access NASCAR provides them, it impacts the fan experience in the future for the worst. Have some common sense and be a decent human being. Dumb and disrespectful as hell.”
In the end, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic was more blunt than anyone. He’s not mincing his words on the matter: “Needs to be a permanent ban for whoever this is,” he stated.
Regardless of how you feel about the interaction, there’s no denying Suárez was unfortunately at the center of an inflammatory moment due to no fault of his own. He’ll be looking to keep up his promising start next week in Atlanta, where all drivers will be wishing to avoid any post-race shenanigans.
More on Daniel Suárez, 2026 NASCAR Cup Series
Regardless of how their weekend went at Daytona, Suárez is elated the future at Spire Motorsports. He believes their growth will be something to marvel at in 2026
“Spire’s growth over the last few years is quite impressive,” Suárez said in a statement when he made his decision. “That’s something I have mentioned to every single member who I have talked to at Spire Motorsports.
“I’m sure I’m not the only person who can see that and I’m excited to be part of it now. I know that even with the growth Spire has had the last few years, it hasn’t reached its full potential, just yet.
“There is a lot more out there to achieve, and I want to be part of that. I want to be part of that growth and use my experience to help my team, and the entire company continue to grow.”
Alas, Suárez, 33, joined his former team in Trackhouse Racing in 2020, becoming the flagship driver of what was at the time, a one-car team. He made the playoffs in 2022 and again in 2024.
The 2025 season however did not gone to plan. Now, with the No. 7 team at Spire in 2026, he’s hoping to bounce back and lead the charge for a promising team this season. Atlanta, where he’s won in the past, is up next.
— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.