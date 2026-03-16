NASCAR insiders dissect Ross Chastain-Daniel Suárez dust-up, apparent longstanding beef after Las Vegas

Tensions between Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez seem to run deeper than one incident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Following their on-track contact and a heated exchange after the race, NASCAR insiders began dissecting the moment on the latest episode of The Teardown.

Reporter Jeff Gluck revealed that Chastain declined to discuss the altercation when approached after the race: “I tried to talk to Ross Chastain afterwards and he said not a chance that he was going to comment on this,” Gluck said. “Did not want to get into it.”

However, Suárez did offer his perspective when speaking with reporters, including comments documented by Zack Sturniolo of NASCAR.com.

According to Suárez, the disagreement began after contact between the two drivers early in the race: “We got together a little bit in corner two and he was mad about it,” Suárez said.

The confrontation appeared to escalate after the race when Suárez approached Chastain to talk about the incident. Footage showed the two drivers having a brief conversation before Chastain shoved Suárez and told him to leave.

“I was having a conversation, he was all spun out,” Suárez said. “He’s just upset or something. For some reason, our relationship has always been very weird, almost like a little bit two-faced on his part for some reason.”

Gluck suggested the moment may be part of a broader pattern involving Suárez’s interactions with former teammates and drivers from Trackhouse Racing: “I think this is again sort of a pattern that we see with Daniel Suárez,” Gluck said. “It’s getting sort of hard to deny that he races these Trackhouse cars with a chip on his shoulder.”

Moreover, co-host Jordan Bianchi added that tensions between Suárez and his former organization may have been building for some time. Bianchi recalled comments Suárez made last season after it was announced he would not return to Trackhouse, where the driver expressed frustration about the direction of the team.

“He didn’t feel like he was getting the support that he wanted,” Bianchi explained. “The organization had shifted, and they weren’t listening to him.”

According to Bianchi, Suárez believed the team’s focus had increasingly shifted toward Chastain and other drivers within the organization: “It was very heavily implied, if not directly said, that they were basically catering to Shane and Ross, and they’ve got Connor coming up,” Bianchi said.

That situation left Suárez feeling as though he was being pushed out of the organization without a real chance to retain his seat: “He very much felt like he was just getting shoved out the door,” Bianchi said.

Now racing on a one-year deal with Spire Motorsports, Suárez entered the season with added pressure as he attempts to prove his value for the future: “This could be his last bite of the apple with a prominent Cup Series team,” Bianchi concluded.

With that context, the Las Vegas confrontation may represent more than just a racing incident. It could be the latest chapter in a long-simmering rivalry that continues to surface whenever the two former teammates share the track.