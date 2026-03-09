NASCAR insiders express surprise at Shane van Gisbergen Phoenix finish, points total

Shane van Gisbergen’s transition to full-time NASCAR competition continues to turn heads across the garage. Even seasoned insiders are beginning to take notice of his performances on ovals.

After four races in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, van Gisbergen sits fifth in the standings, an early result that has caught many by surprise. Speaking on the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed how the Trackhouse Racing wheelman continues to outperform expectations, including an unlikely recovery at Phoenix Raceway.

First, Gluck admitted he thought van Gisbergen’s day was finished after watching him spin out during the race: “We talked about the guys that are out of the chase. Let’s talk about some of the pleasant surprises who are in it right now. I think the top of that list has to be Shane van Gisbergen,” Gluck said. “After four races, SVG is still fifth in points. I mean, gosh, that’s amazing.”

Things appeared to unravel for the New Zealand native during the Phoenix race when he spun out: “Today, twice he wrecks right in front of me, spins out, I see a bunch of smoke,” Gluck explained. “I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’ I’m looking down from the press box. ‘Oh geez, SVG. Shoot. Well, that’s not good for him.’”

At that point, Gluck assumed van Gisbergen’s strong start to the season might take a hit, especially given the scrutiny that still surrounds his oval-track ability: “Guess people are going to be chirping at my mentions about how blah, blah, blah, you always excuse SVG and he can’t drive on ovals,” he added.

Instead, van Gisbergen managed to rally and finish 11th. That was a result Gluck admitted he still can’t fully explain: “He comes back to finish 11th somehow. I have no idea how that happened. I literally have no idea how that happened,” Gluck noted. “One of those last restarts, I’m looking up and it’s like, ‘What? I guess he must have taken two tires or something.’”

Continuing, Bianchi added that van Gisbergen’s continued progress on oval tracks has not gone unnoticed among his fellow competitors: “You talk to other drivers, and they are in awe of his ability, because they know how good he is,” Bianchi elaborated.

“Yes, it’s road courses versus all ovals, but if he puts in the time and the work, and they see this, it’s transferable to some degree. He’s doing it, man. He is getting better and better.”

Regardless, both insiders acknowledged that tougher tests lie ahead on the schedule: “It can change quickly,” Gluck said. “You’ve got Las Vegas and Darlington coming up.

“We’re gonna have to see more. But I mean, the fact that he finished 11th after a day like that? It’s definitely impressive.”