NASCAR insiders, Mark Martin debate adding NASCAR Cup race to Rockingham: 'Would be insane'

Rockingham Speedway was a fixture on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from 1965-2004. NASCAR took Rockingham off the schedule after the 2004 season, citing poor attendance and a desire to expand to larger markets.

Now, 22 years later, there is a renewed push to see Cup racing back at the 0.94-mile oval. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returned to “The Rock” in 2025 after the racetrack underwent a full repave. This past weekend saw both the NOAPS and Truck Series go racing at Rockingham.

Freddie Kraft said Monday on “Door Bumper Clear” that he would be in favor of Cup returning to Rockingham, but not in the immediate future. Kraft believes the track surface needs to “wear out more,” explaining how difficult it would be for Cup cars to pass in its current condition.

“I think we need to let the surface wear out more,” Kraft said. “For me, I think the Cup cars now — we saw how hard it was to pass this weekend — you would pass a guy, the next guy would be a straightaway ahead of you, you’d run that guy down in five laps, but then you’d be stuck there trying to pass for 10 or 15 laps when you’re clearly three to four tenths better than him.

“So, before we take the Cup cars there, I think we need to give the track some time to wear out, get us back to closer to what Mark [Martin] used to race on because the racing at Rockingham used to be maybe the best on the schedule. If it’s hard to pass in O’Reilly and Truck, it’s gonna be really hard to pass in the Cup car. So, we would need to find the right package, but I think the surface needs to wear out a little bit more before we go back.”

NASCAR is back at Rockingham, but what about Cup?

Tommy Baldwin suggested Rockingham hosting the All-Star Race as a trial run. He thinks it’s possible for Cup to put on a good show there if Goodyear can get the tires soft enough.

“I think to see an All-Star Race there, maybe to see what we got going on,” Baldwin said. “I think the Cup cars would be running the wall in [Turns] 1 and 2, maybe 3 and 4, too. You can do some grip work up there, obviously, and bring a soft enough tire for it to wear out, and you won’t have an issue. There’s a lot of heat built up in those tires, so you gotta be careful there because of the speeds and everything there. I’d like to see the All-Star race there to start.”

Mark Martin agreed with Baldwin’s assessment. But he also echoed Kraft’s point that if you add Rockingham, that means something is going to have to come off the schedule. Doing that is easier said than done.

“Definitely a problem for finding a way to put a points race there. You don’t want to go there too soon and before it’s completely ready and have a dud of a race,” Martin said. “But Tommy’s right, once they can get to where they can run up high and run the bottom, that place will be insane. The racing would be insane once they got running top and bottom and middle.”

Bob Sargent, president and CEO of Track Enterprises, helped NASCAR get the track ready for the return of the NOAPS and Truck Series last season. He said then he believed the facility was worthy of being back on the Cup schedule.

“Yes, absolutely, with the caveat that NASCAR is a big, worldwide entity, and when you look at dates, there are only so many,” Sargent told Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. “There are only so many geographic regions and things like that. So, there are many factors that go into when dates get put where. So, it’s not a magic wand. But I feel comfortable, and am not saying anything out of line that, yes, we did everything we needed to do.

“It’s a process. But we are on the radar. We are in that process.”