NASCAR insiders, Mark Martin point to real problem with Cleetus McFarland racing in O'Reilly Series

Cleetus McFarland knows how to drive. The crew at “Door Bumper Clear” will never deny that, however, Freddie Kraft‘s concerns of the YouTube star are more advanced.

There’s a difference between knowing how to drive and knowing how to race, Kraft said on Monday’s show. From what he examined of McFarland in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this past Saturday at Rockingham Speedway, McFarland has a long ways to go.

“They play his in-car audio at one point, and he’s having a conversation with his spotter, and he’s essentially saying that he didn’t know what inside meant. That, to me, f*cking basic racing 101,” Kraft said. “That’s why I lent myself to saying he needs to run ARCA because it’s not so much that he needs to learn how to drive because he knows how to drive, he needs to learn how to race, he needs to learn the basics of our sport. They don’t know what’s going on around him.”

McFarland didn’t go the traditional route to get to NASCAR. Thus far, his experience amounts to seven ARCA starts, one NOAPS start, and a single Truck Series start. He finished 32nd at Rockingham, six laps down.

For Tommy Baldwin, his criticism of McFarland is nothing personal. He simply believes he needs to go through the proper process before competing at this level.

“That’s the problem, that’s what I’m saying. It’s not Cleetus, this is not about him. It’s about the process, it’s about the learning curve,” Baldwin said. “It’s like being in seventh grade and deciding you’re going to go to college. It’s the same type of thing, right? … You got to go through the process, and it’s not hate on Cleetus at all. You have to go through the process to learn. … You gotta do it in ARCA, understand car control, you gotta drive a Late Model, you gotta do these things. Go run a 1,000 laps at his track.”

Cleetus McFarland far from a polished product inside a race car

Mark Martin, a major supporter of McFarland, agrees with Baldwin’s assessment. He said that the best place for McFarland to be at in this moment is in ARCA.

“That’s exactly the point is he should have won a bunch of Late Model races first. I’m gonna say if you win the Snowball Derby, that you just wrote your ticket. You can go straight to an O’Reilly race,” Martin said. “Everyone traditionally feels like he should have had more time, should have had more time in ARCA because that’s an easy place to learn where it’s not a hornets nest. Dude, to run 25th in an O’Reilly race, it’s worse than running in the top-10. It’s hard.”

NASCAR feels that McFarland needs more work. On Tuesday, they did not grant him approval to compete in the April 25 NOAPS race at Talladega Superspeedway. McFarland shared the news on a video posted to Facebook. Among other things, he said NASCAR wants to see him race more in the Truck series and ARCA.

“Ladies and gentleman, I wanted you to hear it from me first, that I have been denied by NASCAR to run Talladega in my O’Reilly’s car,” McFarland said. “Made my O’Reilly’s debut last Saturday with hopes of getting approval for Talladega, but they did not see enough.”