NASCAR insiders predict complete 16-driver championship field for 2026 Chase

Two NASCAR insiders have predicted the 16-driver field for the 2026 Chase. Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianch of The Athletic revealed the 16 drivers who they believe will qualify to compete for a championship this year.

Both insiders have all four cars from Hendrick Motorsports qualifying, and those drivers are Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman. Gluck and Bianchi also have all four JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) cars making The Chase, and those four drivers are Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe.

The next eight drivers/cars are where the two insiders have different opinions. Bianchi has all three Team Penske cars making it, and those drivers are Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric. Gluck has Logan and Blaney making the top 16, but he believes Cindric will miss the cut.

Gluck and Bianchi have 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick making The Chase. When it comes to the RFK drivers, Gluck has Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece making it, but Bianchi only has Buescher qualifying.

NASCAR has brought back The Chase

From Trackhouse Racing, Gluck has Ross Chastain in the top 16, and Bianchi as Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. Gluck then revealed Carson Hocevar as his final entrant for The Chase.

In January, NASCAR announced it would return to The Chase for its championship format. The organization used The Chase when it had its original postseason format from 2004 to 2013.

In The Chase, the 16 drivers who have the most Cup points at the end of the regular season will compete in a 10-race battle for the championship. And instead of having elimination rounds, the champion will be determined by the driver who has the most points at the end of the 10th race.

“As NASCAR transitions to a revised championship model, the focus is on rewarding driver and team performance each and every race,” NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell said in January. “At the same time, we want to honor NASCAR’s storied history and the traditions that have made the sport so special. Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and this format is designed to honor their passion every single race weekend.”