NASCAR insiders push back on criticism of FOX after Clash broadcast cut-off

Backlash has been aimed at FOX following their decision to move NASCAR’s Clash off the main network on Wednesday when it started to run long. In response, two of the sport’s most respected voices argued the frustration should be directed elsewhere.

On the latest episode of The Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi pushed back on the idea that FOX mishandled the broadcast of the weather-delayed Clash. They stated the network had little choice given how the event unfolded.

“I think the part of the race that people are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this crossed the line,’ was obviously the many, many cautions,” Gluck stated. “It didn’t help that caution laps were not counted in this race.”

Gluck pointed to NASCAR’s own fault, noting that the event stretched more than three hours despite being a 50-mile race on a quarter-mile track: “This race was three hours and 13 minutes total,” Gluck explained. “But two hours and 13 minutes of that was under caution or red flag. Only one hour of it was green-flag racing. That’s a little bit excessive for a 50-mile race.”

The prolonged stoppages ultimately forced FOX’s hand. The Clash, which had already been postponed due to weather, ran well beyond its scheduled broadcast window: “From FOX’s standpoint, they actually went an hour over their window,” Gluck explained.

“And this was a rescheduled window. At some point they’re like, ‘All right, I don’t know what you guys are doing, but we’ve got to go.’”

Moreover, Bianchi echoed that sentiment, saying criticism of the network ignores the flexibility FOX already showed: “I don’t blame FOX,” Bianchi said. “They gave them three hours in prime time. They tried to do everything they could to give NASCAR the opportunity.”

Continuing, Bianchi contrasted the situation with other professional sports, where extended delays or chaotic pacing would also trigger tough programming decisions: “At some point you’re like, ‘What are we doing here?’” Bianchi elaborated. “If this is supposed to be something to promote the Daytona 500, we’re going to ride or die with this. They tried.”

Still, both acknowledged why fans were upset. With the race finishing on FS2, many viewers were caught off guard.

“I get it,” Bianchi said. “People recorded the race, then it flipped over, and how many people actually got FS2? It’s just everything combined that left a bitter taste.”

Alas, The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was meant to serve as a high-energy showcase ahead of the regular season. Instead, a mix of weather delays, constant cautions and race format quirks created a messy viewing experience.

“You can see it from both sides,” Bianchi relented. “But how this night should have been versus how it actually was? … I don’t know. It’s a bitter taste in your mouth.”

For Gluck and Bianchi, the takeaway is clear. FOX didn’t abandon NASCAR. NASCAR’s own structure and circumstances boxed the network into a difficult decision, one that few broadcasts would have handled differently.