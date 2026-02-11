NASCAR insiders put Cup Series field on watch over Hendrick in 2026: 'Top 10 you to death'

As the 2026 NASCAR season gets underway with a new championship format, which teams will be poised to take the fullest advantage of the changes? A pair of insiders for The Athletic believes it will be Hendrick Motorsports.

Insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed the topic at the Daytona 500 media day on The Teardown podcast. And they both came to the same conclusion.

“If there’s any team that is really set up super well to take advantage of this Chase format, you would think it would be Hendrick,” Gluck said. Bianchi quickly chimed in with more support.

The Hendrick team features some excellent drivers, including last year’s Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. But Chase Elliott and William Byron are also among the title favorites, while Alex Bowman has been quietly competitive in the last couple years.

“I think all those drivers, I mean Larson, Byron, Elliott, I mean certainly three championship contenders right there,” Gluck said. “And, look, there’s different people. Larson was talking about there’s different people on his team this year. They’ve got some personnel changes. Bowman’s, think his whole team except for his crew chief changed. But overall I think Hendrick is well-positioned to have a big year.”

If the teams can manage the personnel changes, the sky is the limit for Hendrick. Because the strategy is always on point.

Bianchi shared a conversation he had last year, before the championship format changed. Speculation then was about a more Chase-like format, and that ended up panning out.

“They are tailor-made for this,” Bianchi said. “I was talking to a former Hendrick crew chief last summer about this and I said these changes to the Chase or to the playoffs are likely to happen.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, no team is better prepared and no team knows how to win a championship in that kind of format (better) than Hendrick Motorsports. They will top 10 you to death. They will tailor-made what they need to do. They have no issue going just for top 10s. They are ingrained to just max. If we have an eighth-place car, we’re going to finish eighth. We’re going to finish no worse than eighth. And we’re just going to maximize our points days and that plays so well for them.'”

Bowman is seemingly the weak link in the Hendrick lineup, but even he has held his own of late. Gluck pointed that out.

“Maybe some people say, ‘Alex Bowman, I don’t know,'” Gluck said. “Folks, Alex Bowman was 13th in season-long points last year. So if you look at the overall points you might say, ‘Well, he didn’t win, he wasn’t up there.’ He’s absolutely good enough to make the Chase and compete in the Chase.”

Gluck also laid out the case for Larson and Elliott. Two of the best on any given track.

“They have consistent drivers like Chase Elliott, who should be really good in this format,” Gluck said. “He was fifth in overall season points. Obviously Kyle Larson won the championship last year. But he was also first in full-season points, as William Byron was going to be but then had his difficulties in the end and fell back to third.

“Then Chase Elliott, again, yes he was eighth in the championship and missed it, but he was higher in the full-season standings.”

Bottom line: Don’t be surprised if Hendrick Motorsports is racking up the points early and often. They’re built for it, the insiders say.