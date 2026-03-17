NASCAR insiders question whether Kyle Busch has won his last Cup race amid RCR struggles: 'Getting uncomfortable to watch'

Denny Hamlin picked up NASCAR Cup Series career victory No. 61 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hamlin broke a tie with Kevin Harvick for sole possession of 10th on the all-time wins list. All of a sudden, Hamlin is two wins shy of tying Kyle Busch for ninth.

Busch is nearly five years younger than Hamlin, who at 45, could very well be on his way out of the sport after this season or next. In theory, Busch has time on his side to finish with more career wins than Hamlin, even if the Joe Gibbs Racing driver passes him this season. The only problem for Busch is he last went to Victory Lane in June 2023, while Hamlin has won 12 races since.

At one point, Busch had 55 career wins to Hamlin’s 33. Hamlin has now caught him and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic isn’t convinced at this point that Busch ever wins again.

“Does Kyle Busch win again?” Bianchi said on The Teardown. “Maybe you shouldn’t consider Kyle Busch a moving target. It’s like a stationery target right now.”

The arrow is pointing down for Kyle Busch at RCR

Busch has been an open critic of the Next Gen car, introduced into Cup in 2022. Couple that with being a part of a rebuilding Richard Childress Racing team, and you get a Busch who looks a shell of the driver who won two Cup championships at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch started the 2026 season with a Daytona 500 pole. He finished 15th at Daytona, and is still looking for his first top-10 of the season. Sunday’s race at Las Vegas was troubling for Busch, who went multiple laps down in Stage 2 and finished 28th.

The speed is nonexistent in the No. 8 car. If Busch is to revitalize his career, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic believes it will likely happen somewhere else.

“Certainly, things are not going well for Kyle Busch at RCR. It’s getting uncomfortable to watch. They are way off,” Gluck said. “Do I think he’s gonna win at RCR? It’s tough to picture that at this point, even a superspeedway race or something. So, what’s the rest of his career hold? Does he go to Spire and is he able to win at Spire and maybe he picks up one or two more wins in his career? Does he have a career revitalization late in his career?

“He’s still younger than Denny, obviously. Whatever target Denny ends up putting out there by the time he’s done, does Kyle end up passing that? I think it seems to be trending that Denny’s gonna finish his career with more wins.”