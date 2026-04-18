NASCAR insiders react to Alex Bowman's return from vertigo absence, weigh his Chase chances

The return of Alex Bowman to the track was a feel-good moment. However, it didn’t take long for reality to set back in.

After missing time due to vertigo, Bowman made his comeback at Bristol, only to finish last and continue what has been a brutal stretch for the No. 48 team. On The Teardown, insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi broke down both the significance of his return and the steep uphill climb now facing him.

“We did mention Alex Bowman. Unfortunately, he finishes last today,” Gluck said. “It underscores how much he had to do in these four weeks to even return.”

Bowman revealed during his media availability that when he stepped out of the car at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season. He feared his career might be over, a sobering reminder of how serious his condition had become.

“So, cool to see him get back,” Gluck added. “Unfortunate for him.”

While the health milestone was significant, the on-track results have been anything but encouraging. Through four races this season, Bowman’s best finish is 23rd. The rest? 40th, 36th and 37th, with multiple incidents compounding the struggles. That has quickly shifted the conversation from comeback story to playoff viability. According to Bianchi, that conversation might already be over.

“It’s done. It’s done,” he said of Bowman’s Chase chances.

Gluck pushed back slightly, noting the math still leaves a path. Bowman would need to gain roughly 8.5 points per race over the next 18 events to climb back into contention. But Bianchi wasn’t buying it.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible. But realistically, no,” he said. “They would have to be lights out the rest of the way and not have any mistakes.”

That’s a tall order, especially with unpredictable superspeedway races still looming at tracks like Talladega and Daytona, where even strong cars can see their days end in an instant.

Meanwhile, the concern isn’t just the results; it’s the overall performance. Kevin Harvick echoed similar sentiments on his own podcast, noting that while Bowman’s return is positive, the team now faces a new challenge.

“Now we’re back to analyzing the 48’s performance, and it wasn’t good,” Harvick said. “They didn’t really have any speed.”

Harvick went a step further. He suggested Bowman’s long-term future could hinge on turning things around quickly.

“If you’re going to keep your job, you’re going to have to win,” he said.

For Bowman, the focus now shifts from recovery to results. The health battle may be behind him, but the fight to salvage his season is just beginning.