NASCAR insiders react to Connor Zilisch struggles in rookie Cup Series season

Connor Zilisch entered his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with high expectations. However, several insiders say his early results simply reflect the steep learning curve drivers face at the sport’s highest level.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, veteran spotter Freddie Kraft explained that even the most talented young drivers often underestimate the jump from the lower series to Cup competition: “He’s having a hard go at it,” Kraft said. “He’s learning that Cup racing is a little different. It’s a big step.”

Continuing, Kraft recalled a conversation he had with Jesse Love after Love made his own Cup debut at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I said to him, ‘Where’d you think you were going to run when you went to Bristol?’” Kraft added.

“He said, ‘Man, I thought I’d go in there with a good Richard Childress Racing car and run top ten.’ He said, ‘I couldn’t run top 30. I was doing all I could. It’s unbelievable how big that leap is to the Cup Series.’”

According to Kraft, Zilisch has shown speed. Still, he must eliminate even the smaller errors: “Connor’s running well. He’s got speed,” Kraft said. “But you just can’t make the littlest mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Baldwin echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how unforgiving the Cup Series can be for younger drivers: “It’s all the small things. All the things that matter,” Baldwin explained. “It’s like, you’ve got to grow up. You’re an adult now. Good luck. Go out there and see how you do. It’s a whole different world, man. Cup Series is no joke.”

Despite the struggles, Baldwin believes Zilisch’s adjustment period is simply part of the process: “There will be a switch, and he’ll be fine,” Baldwin added. “He’s just going to have to go through this stuff.”

Moreover, former NASCAR driver Randy LaJoie added that the level of competition in the Cup Series is unlike anything drivers face in the lower divisions: “When those guys put those helmets on, they’re ready for battle,” LaJoie elaborated. “They’re the best that we’ve got, in the Cup Series.”

Alas, LaJoie pointed out that while Zilisch had strong performances earlier in his career, particularly in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the challenges in Cup are far greater: “Connor did a great job, but he got messed around a couple times there at COTA,” LaJoie explained. “He’s definitely not doing what he did in the Xfinity Series.”

For now, the insiders believe Zilisch’s rookie season will continue to be a learning experience as he adapts to the speed and intensity of NASCAR’s premier series. At just 19-years old though, he could be fine when it’s all said and done.