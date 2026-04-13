NASCAR insiders react to Kyle Busch payback on Riley Herbst nearly changing Ty Gibbs' fate at Bristol

Tempers boiled over late at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. The ripple effects nearly altered one of the biggest moments of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

With just four laps remaining, Kyle Busch spun Riley Herbst in apparent retaliation for an earlier incident, bringing out a caution at a critical point in the race. The timing couldn’t have been more significant, as Ty Gibbs was out front and closing in on what would have been his first career Cup Series victory.

Instead, the caution reset the field and opened the door for Ryan Blaney to challenge on the restart, a scenario that had NASCAR insiders buzzing about what could have been. On the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck didn’t hold back when discussing the magnitude of the moment.

“How different would this podcast be right now if Ryan Blaney had beaten him on the restart because Kyle Busch wrecked Riley Herbst to deny, not only a Monster car, but to deny the guy that replaced him his first career victory as he was on his way to a win? Whoa. That would have been — holy crap,” Gluck stated. “I mean, jeez. Talk about the whole conversation for the next week.”

In response, Jordan Bianchi echoed that sentiment, while also diving into the mindset he imagines Busch had following the race: “Kyle, I can just imagine on the drive home, I don’t know if he’s flying or driving, but let’s just say he’s driving. That three hour drive home, he’s sitting there just laughing to himself the entire way,” Bianchi stated.

“Just smiling like, ‘I got Herbst back, because Herbst did me dirty, and I got Ty back, because of all of that stuff.’ I just imagine — maybe I’m wrong, but I can just imagine Kyle Busch laughing and having him enjoying that.”

Alas, the bigger question centers on whether Busch’s move crossed a line, or if it simply fell within the accepted “code” of short track racing: “Is that fair game, what Kyle Busch did there?” Gluck asked. “I mean, we talk about intentional wrecking and stuff like that. That caused a potentially race-altering caution. Now he did get turned by Riley Herbst early in the race, so I guess he can go back and do that.”

Continuing, Bianchi pointed to the gray area NASCAR continues to wrestle with: “This is the problem,” he said. “This is where the gray area is. You want the rough and tumble. You want the eye for the eye. You want the short track racing. ‘He did me dirty, I got one coming back.’ But you’re going to have moments like this.

“So where is that line? I honestly don’t have an issue with what Kyle Busch did. That’s part of the ethos that NASCAR is. But to your point, the ramifications from that are pretty significant. You just potentially cost somebody a win and all of these other things. I don’t know how you do that. I don’t know how you police that.”

Ultimately, the fallout didn’t cost Gibbs in the end. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off Blaney in overtime to secure his first Cup Series win, avoiding what would have been a controversial finish. But Busch’s move, and the debate it sparked, will linger.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Bianchi added. “If you want guys to use bumpers and be all do all of these things, there are going to be ramifications from this we’re uncomfortable with. That’s just part of it. You almost just have to accept it.”

For Busch, the result was another frustrating finish. The two-time champion crossed the line 25th, marking his fourth straight race outside the top 20. Through eight races this season, he has yet to record a top-10 finish, with his best result being 12th at Circuit of the Americas.

At Bristol, though, the result may not tell the full story. One split-second decision nearly changed everything in Tennessee.