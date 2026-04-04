NASCAR insiders react to Lee Pulliam near-perfect race at Martinsville in O'Reilly Series debut

Lee Pulliam’s long-awaited NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Martinsville delivered just about everything, and he had a legitimate shot to win. While the final result didn’t tell the full story, those inside the garage saw exactly what it was, a near-flawless performance from a short track standout.

On Door Bumper Clear, Freddie Kraft summed it up bluntly: “Lee ran, I would say, a 98% perfect race,” Kraft said. “It’s going to unfortunately be defined by one bad restart where he misses the shift and people want to harp on that.”

That one moment, a late restart miscue that triggered chaos, will likely be what casual observers remember. But those paying closer attention saw something much bigger.

Pulliam ran inside the top 10 for most of the afternoon, overcame a penalty and still found himself leading the race with roughly 30 laps to go. For a driver making his series debut, it was nothing short of remarkable.

“I mean, this guy was as advertised,” Kraft added. “Had a penalty, came back. … Was in position to win the race.”

That sentiment was echoed by veteran crew chief Tommy Baldwin, who pointed to Pulliam’s deep roots in short track racing as a key factor: “The guy’s good,” Baldwin said. “He’s proven all throughout the Southeast, that he’s been one of the best short track racers in the country.”

While the transition from late model stock cars to the heavier O’Reilly Series machines isn’t seamless, Baldwin noted that Pulliam’s experience gave him a natural advantage: “He already knew what to expect,” Baldwin said. “Driving for JR Motorsports too, it’s a little bit easier.”

Others in the garage weren’t surprised either. Cup Series wheelman Todd Gilliland, who raced against Pulliam earlier in his career, emphasized how much untapped talent exists in the short track ranks, and how rare opportunities like this can be.

“There’s so many guys like that. … In the short track ranks, they’re so good,” Gilliland said. “It just takes the right opportunity.”

Pulliam made the most of his. Even as things unraveled late, Gilliland noted how hard Pulliam was on himself over the radio, a sign of both competitiveness and awareness: “He was beating himself up, and it’s probably rightfully so,” Gilliland said. “But yeah, those things suck and they do happen.”

In the end, the stat sheet won’t fully capture what Pulliam accomplished. From a five-year break due to financial hurdles to leading laps at Martinsville, his debut was about more than just a finish, it was validation.

Validation of talent and the depth of ability that exists beyond NASCAR’s national spotlight. And even with one restart that didn’t go his way, those who know the sport best walked away impressed. Because 98% perfect still says a lot.