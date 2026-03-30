NASCAR insiders react to Shane van Gisbergen leading the way for Trackhouse amid team struggles

Trackhouse Racing is searching for answers. However, Shane van Gisbergen is quietly giving the organization something to build around.

Despite ongoing struggles across the team, van Gisbergen continues to string together solid performances. His latest run has caught the attention of NASCAR insiders.

Speaking on The Teardown, Jeff Gluck pointed to SVG’s consistency and race-day presence as a bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch for Trackhouse: “SVG, he was up there all day,” Gluck said. “He qualified fifth, finished sixth in stage one. … He was pretty much the best of the non-big three cars throughout the day.”

Even without the final result to match, as van Gisbergen finished 11th, the performance told a deeper story. SVG stayed in the mix throughout the race, collected stage points and executed at a level that few outside of the sport’s top organizations could match.

In a field where Hendrick, Gibbs and 23XI have largely set the pace early in 2026, that kind of consistency stands out: “I mean, he was really impressive,” Gluck added. “For the most part, he was better than the 23XI cars, better than the Spire cars. … That guy is super impressive.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Bianchi took it a step further. He framed van Gisbergen’s performance as exactly what Trackhouse needs, and what SVG requires to stay in the playoff hunt.

“14th in points. … These are the days he needs,” Bianchi said. “Top 15s, top 20s. Get a few stage points. … Then when you go to the road courses, you go all out and you max it out.”

That strategy fits van Gisbergen’s profile perfectly. The former Supercars champion is still adapting to full-time NASCAR competition, but his road course pedigree gives him clear opportunities to capitalize later in the season. In the meantime, stacking consistent finishes is the key to staying in position.

What makes his run even more notable is the context surrounding Trackhouse. The organization has lacked speed early in the season, with Ross Chastain openly acknowledging internal frustration and a need for improvement. As Bianchi noted, the issues go beyond a single race, they’re systemic.

“They just don’t have speed in their race cars right now,” Bianchi explained. “That organization just does not have great cars right now.”

And yet, van Gisbergen continues to maximize what he has. In a race where execution and patience mattered, he delivered, staying clean, competitive and extracting everything possible from his car.

For Trackhouse, it’s a sign of hope. For SVG, it’s a sign that even amid adversity, he’s figuring it out faster than expected.