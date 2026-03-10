NASCAR insiders react to Ty Gibbs post-race comments, No. 54 team improvement

Ty Gibbs appears to be turning a corner early in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Some insiders believe the recent results from the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 team are a sign that the young driver is finally regaining confidence.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, veteran spotter Freddie Kraft pointed to Gibbs’ recent stretch of strong finishes as evidence that the narrative around the 21-year-old driver may be shifting: “He’s coming off two really good runs. I’m glad to see him running well,” Kraft said.

“He’s had to read a lot of stuff about himself in the last couple of weeks. Dragging his name through the mud a little bit. I think he’s kind of letting his results do the talking right now.”

Gibbs recently made headlines after Phoenix by saying he felt like he was “with the right guys now,” a comment that raised some eyebrows given that much of his team personnel remains the same as last season: “You’re running up front with guys you should be racing with now, compared to the guys in the back,” Kraft said.

Kraft also reflected on how Gibbs’ demeanor appears to have changed compared to the past. After briefly working with him when he filled in for Kurt Busch, Kraft said the version of Gibbs he saw then looked very different from the driver fans saw in 2025.

“He was a fun-loving kid that seemed like he was having a lot of fun and was joking around,” Kraft explained. “Then last year I didn’t see that same guy. It looked like a guy that wasn’t having fun racing.”

Now, Kraft believes that enjoyment may be returning. Something he says is critical for young drivers trying to find their footing in Cup.

“It looks to me like this year, getting in that dirt car and racing more has helped him,” Kraft added. “I think he’s having fun again, and I think the results are starting to show.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Baldwin agreed. He suggests Gibbs may simply be in a better environment mentally and emotionally this season.

“When you get comfortable with the people you’re around and without distractions, it changes your whole outlook,” Baldwin said. “When you are surrounded with people that will go through the wall with you, it changes everything.”

Baldwin also noted that Gibbs appears to be learning a key lesson many young drivers struggle with early in their careers: finishing races cleanly: “He raced a clean race yesterday and didn’t have any problems,” Baldwin said. “All of a sudden, he’s going to sit back and say, ‘That made a difference.’”

All told, Kraft believes the momentum could carry forward throughout the season: “I think he’s a playoff driver,” Kraft added. “I think there’s a good chance he wins a race, maybe two this year. He’s got enough speed to do it. He’s just got to put the races together.”

If the recent performances continue, the No. 54 team may soon find itself right in the middle of the playoff conversation. Despite the negative press that surrounded the squad to begin the campaign.