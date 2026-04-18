NASCAR insiders react to Tyler Reddick salvaging potentially devastating day at Bristol

It wasn’t a perfect day for Tyler Reddick at Bristol Motor Speedway. Still, it might have been one of his most important performances of the season.

After an early speeding penalty threatened to derail his race, Reddick clawed his way back through the field to finish fourth, minimizing what could have been a major hit in the standings. On The Teardown, insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi emphasized just how significant that recovery could be moving forward.

“Reddick finished fourth today and he really salvaged the day,” Gluck said. “He got that speeding penalty early and he’s able to come back up through. … Reddick at least minimized the damage.”

While the result cost him some stage points, allowing Ryan Blaney to trim the gap in the standings, Reddick still maintained a healthy lead. And perhaps more importantly, he showed the kind of resilience that defines championship-caliber teams.

Moreover, Gluck also pointed to the overall speed of the 23XI Racing cars, noting that Reddick once again carried the banner for the organization: “All the 23XI cars were fast,” Gluck said. “But Reddick ends up being the one to carry the banner again.”

That performance is especially notable given the context. Short tracks have historically been a weak point for 23XI Racing, something both Reddick and the team have openly acknowledged. Bristol, much like Martinsville prior, wasn’t expected to be a strength.

“You know, they weren’t very confident going into here,” Bianchi said. “And by and large, they got through it.”

Alas, that’s the key takeaway. Instead of losing significant ground at a track where they expected to struggle, Reddick and the No. 45 team limited the damage, and now head into a stretch of races that should play directly into their strengths.

Looking ahead, Bianchi sees the schedule setting up favorably: “You look at the schedule … mile-and-a-half tracks, Talladega, Watkins Glen,” he said. “Those are all really, really good tracks for them.”

That upcoming slate could allow Reddick, and even teammate Bubba Wallace, to not only maintain momentum, but potentially expand their presence at the front of the field: “I wouldn’t be at all shocked if he or Bubba gets a win or two in the next few weeks,” Bianchi added.

For now, though, Bristol served as a reminder that championship runs aren’t just built on dominant wins, they’re also defined by damage control. And on a day that could have gone sideways early, Reddick did exactly that.