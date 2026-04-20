NASCAR insiders revisit 23XI Big 3 conversation after fifth Tyler Reddick win of season

Tyler Reddick has won five races this year, but does this mean that 23XI Racing is one of the three best teams in NASCAR? On The Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic debated whether 23XI should be in the Big 3 conversation.

“We’re a quarter way through the entire season, and we’re much more than that obviously through the regular season. [Reddick’s] got a 105-point lead,” Gluck said. “Clearly, this is one of the Big 3 teams.”

Gluck said this to Bianchi, who didn’t agree with 23XI being in the Big 3 after discussing it earlier in the season. Bianchi admits he’s wrong about the team, given how the drivers have looked all year, but winning a championship is key.

“I thought this was more 23XI Washington Wizards type with Michael Jordan than 23XI Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan,” Bianchi said. “I was wrong. …I need to see more from 23XI. At the end of the day, it’s all about rings, and they don’t have any rings, and that’s what it’s about.”

All four 23XI drivers finished in the top 15 in the NASCAR Kansas Cup race

Tyler Reddick won the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. But he wasn’t the only 23XI to have a strong race, as Bubba Wallace finished fifth, Riley Herbst finished 14th, and Corey Heim finished 15th.

23XI is co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin, who finished fourth at Kansas for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). After the race on Sunday, Jordan was asked about his thoughts during the closing laps.

“It was a good race. When we started to run out of fuel, I didn’t know what was happening,” Jordan said. “23XI, all the guys drove well today. All four cars in the top 15. That says a lot about the program. [Reddick] is on fire. I don’t know if I can cool him down. He is unbelievable. Unbelievable last couple laps. I’m proud of the whole team.”

When it comes to the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points, Reddick and Wallace are in positions to compete for a championship for 23IX when the regular season ends. Reddick is currently in first place with 457 points, and Wallace is in eighth with 275 points (tied with William Byron). The top 16 drivers in the standings qualify for the 10-race Chase.