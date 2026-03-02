NASCAR insiders shred conspiracy narrative surrounding 23XI, Tyler Reddick in wake of lawsuit

Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing are off to the hottest start in NASCAR history. However, not everyone around the sport is celebrating.

After Reddick opened the season with three straight wins at Daytona, Atlanta and COTA, some fans began floating conspiracy theories suggesting the streak is connected to the recent legal battle involving 23XI and NASCAR. Of course that’s majorly reductive.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi didn’t hold back when addressing those claims. The duo called the narrative both illogical and unrealistic given how the sport actually works.

“By the way, I don’t know what people are referencing, talking about this conspiracy?” Gluck said. “They won the lawsuit, so now everybody thinks it’s somehow rigged that 23XI won three in a row. That has to be one of the stupidest things.

“Logically, I mean, I shouldn’t even try to apply logic, but think about this. Let’s say NASCAR was like, ‘All right, they won the lawsuit and we’re going to give them some advantage. Let’s have them win the first three races of the year.’ That won’t be super obvious or anything.”

Bianchi took the joke even further. He imagined how absurd the scenario would have to be for the theory to make sense.

“You’ve got to go back further than that,” Bianchi responded. “You’ve got to be like, we’re settling this multi-million-dollar lawsuit in December. One last thing, one last amendment we’re going to add in there for 23XI. ‘We’re not just going to win the Daytona 500. We want Daytona, Atlanta and COTA.’ NASCAR’s like, ‘Seriously?’ And MJ’s like, ‘I work in threes. That’s how I do my business.’”

The humor highlighted what both insiders see as a common contradiction among fans. They’re criticizing NASCAR’s officiating and organization one moment, then claiming the sanctioning body secretly controls race outcomes the next.

“NASCAR fans are always like, ‘NASCAR can’t even get this right,’” Gluck responded. “Then they turn around and go NASCAR rigged two superspeedways and a road course. All the things that would have had to happen for that to work? Come on.”

Bianchi also pointed out that NASCAR has never been accused of helping other high-profile drivers reach similar milestones. That’s despite having plenty of opportunities over the years.

“They didn’t rig it for Dale Earnhardt Jr., they didn’t rig it for Danica Patrick, they didn’t rig it for anybody else,” Bianchi said. “But now suddenly it’s rigged because Michael Jordan’s team wins three in a row?”

Alas, Reddick’s streak has been historic, marking the first time in modern NASCAR history that a driver has opened the season with three consecutive victories across three very different types of tracks. While the run has put 23XI Racing firmly in the spotlight, Gluck believes the backlash says more about fan reaction than anything happening on the track.

“People are tired of Reddick already?” he said. “He didn’t even win the championship last year, and now he wins three races and it’s like, ‘Oh, this must be rigged.’ That’s just not how this works.”