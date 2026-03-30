NASCAR insiders sound off on Denny Hamlin issues, Martinsville lead slipping away to Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin did everything right at Martinsville, until he didn’t. After dominating the majority of the Cook Out 400, Hamlin watched a near-certain win slip away in the closing laps as Chase Elliott capitalized on track position and held him off for the victory.

According to The Teardown, the explanation isn’t as simple as one mistake. It was a perfect storm: “We’re all thinking, ‘Well, he’s gonna get him,’” Jeff Gluck said. “He’s the fastest car. He’s been the fastest car all day.”

The numbers backed it up. Hamlin led 292 of 400 laps, controlling the race from the pole and sweeping the first two stages. It was one of the most dominant Martinsville performances of his career, until the final run changed everything.

After the race, a potential issue emerged: “It turns out, Denny Hamlin had at least a slightly loose left rear wheel,” Gluck added. “That could have accounted for at least some loss of grip, and it probably was the difference between winning and losing.”

Hamlin himself hinted at the same concern post-race, noting the car felt unstable in the closing laps, eerily similar to past issues. Still, as Jordan Bianchi pointed out, the problem goes beyond just one mechanical detail.

“It may have been down a few pounds of air pressure. … There was something, it was a miss,” Bianchi added. “But it is important to note, he did lose control of the race.”

That’s where the race truly turned for Hamlin. A late pit strategy gamble by Elliott, combined with a timely caution, flipped the track position battle. Once Elliott got out front, the dynamic shifted entirely.

“It’s really hard to make that up,” Bianchi elaborated. “There’s no way to say for sure whether he still would have been able to pass him or not.”

Even when Hamlin began to close the gap, traffic sealed the outcome. Elliott navigated slower cars at just the right moment, maintaining clean air and control of the pace, while Hamlin was left trying to chase from behind, a near-impossible task at Martinsville: “Chase at that point just in cruise control and the race was his,” Bianchi added.

Hamlin acknowledged as much afterward: “He did a good job of controlling the pace there,” Hamlin said. “These are just some of the races that get away from you.”

That’s the harsh reality. Even with the fastest car, even with near-total control for most of the day, the smallest variables, a loose wheel, a mistimed restart, a strategic swing, can decide everything.

For Hamlin, Martinsville wasn’t just a missed opportunity. It was a reminder of how thin the margin for victory truly is. And that’s painful in the Cup Series.