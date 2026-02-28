NASCAR insiders sound off on Shane van Gisbergen's oval performance heading into COTA

Shane van Gisbergen has already established himself as the driver to beat on road courses. Now however, his steady improvement on ovals might be the bigger storyline as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of The Americas.

On the latest episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed van Gisbergen’s strong run at Atlanta. They’re thinking his recent performances on intermediate tracks could be just as important as his road course dominance when it comes to making the playoffs.

“This was a terrific day for him,” Gluck said. “At the end of Stage 2, he gets taken out by Kyle Larson and you’re like, ‘That might have been it for him.’ He’s got to have damage, lost track position, all that stuff. Ultimately, he still rallies to finish sixth. He’s now 16th in points, and we’re going to COTA where he’s going to be the heavy favorite.”

That combination of solid oval finishes paired with elite road course speed is exactly the formula van Gisbergen needs in 2026. If he can stay inside the top 16 in points, he’ll lock himself into the postseason: “If you would have said before COTA that SVG would already be in the Top 16 before we even got there, that’s looking good,” Gluck added.

Bianchi agreed, noting that van Gisbergen doesn’t need to dominate every oval race to put himself in position for a playoff spot. In fact, simply staying competitive may be enough.

“He doesn’t have to be great on ovals,” Bianchi said. “Finishing top 10 is outstanding, but you can just finish top 15 most weeks on ovals and then continue to do what you do on road courses. That’s the recipe for him to get in the Chase. Finishing sixth is the bonus.”

Alas, the Atlanta result was another sign that van Gisbergen is becoming more comfortable in stock cars on tracks that once gave him trouble. Early in his NASCAR career, the New Zealand native was known almost exclusively for his road racing background, but that label may not fully apply anymore.

“The way he’s running on these things, there’s no reason to think this can’t continue,” Bianchi said. “Bowman Gray, he was strong. Daytona, he had a decent run. He comes here tonight and has a good run. You’re starting to add these up.”

All told, experience is also starting to play a major role. Unlike his rookie season, van Gisbergen now has multiple races under his belt on many of the tracks the series visits, and that familiarity is showing up in the results.

“This isn’t him figuring it out for the first time,” Bianchi said. “This is a driver who’s got a lot of reps now, a lot of time on ovals, and you’re starting to see what he can do.”

With COTA next on the schedule, a track where van Gisbergen is expected to contend for the win, his improving oval performance could make him one of the most dangerous playoff hopefuls in the garage. We’ll see what he has in store for this weekend.