NASCAR insiders, Steve O'Donnell react to 'odd' tire wear situation in Bristol Cup race

This past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race saw the Bristol Motor Speedway debut of the new 750-horsepower package. Goodyear also introduced a new tire setup, which was developed from the November test at the 0.533-mile oval.

Tire fall-off was surprisingly not a factor for much of the 500-lap race in the Tennessee mountains. Tommy Baldwin, Rick Ware Racing’s competition director, described it as an “odd” situation.

“I was surprised about the tire wear. It was odd, as hot it was and the changes that were made to the tire, that there wasn’t any tire wear,” Baldwin said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “Maybe it was the low downforce package worked opposite? It’s confusing, you look back and it’s like, ‘man, these things should be out of control by Lap 60 or 70,’ and they were going just as fast. Very confusing.”

This was nowhere near what we saw in the 2024 Bristol spring race, which featured excessive tire wear and had 54 lead changes. While it wasn’t expected to be anywhere near that, the lack of impact tires had on the race caught NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell by surprise. O’Donnell referenced the final stretch at Bristol, in which Ty Gibbs held off Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson to win despite being on significantly older tires.

Tire wear was not an issue at Bristol

“Ultimately, it’s Goodyear[‘s decision of what tire is used], but we do the tire test with the drivers and teams to weed out what would be the best avenue. We’ll put pressure on them to continue to go further and further. I think they’ve done a good job for the most part trying to push that,” O’Donnell said. “But I agree with Tommy, it was odd, especially when you looked at the last 20 laps.

“I thought no way that Gibbs was gonna be able to hold off [Blaney and Larson], thought he was gonna finish fourth, fifth, sixth. Gotta give him credit for what he did racing against those guys but still, the tires did not come in as much at the end.”

Not every fan was satisfied with the on-track product at Bristol. But for Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, Sunday was a “good mix” of what he wants to see at the short track.

“I like this better than chaos. I know it was probably more entertaining to watch, that sh*tshow, but I think for the guys on the racetrack competing, you’d rather have something a little more in your control,” Kraft said. “At the end of the day, this tire opens up strategies that we see, and we end up with a great finish because of the tire not falling off, and Ty is able to stay out, and Ryan’s there racing him hard on tires.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this — somebody stay out on old tires at Bristol — so this isn’t something new, but I don’t know what we want. I don’t know if people just wanted the chaos back or what, but I felt like this was a pretty good mix. Obviously, we want a little more tire fall-off, but I thought this was a pretty good mix for Bristol.”