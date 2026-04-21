NASCAR insiders take sides after Kyle Busch threatens Denny Hamlin over podcast comments

Last week, Denny Hamlin called for an honest conversation concerning Kyle Busch and his continued struggles at Richard Childress Racing. Speaking on “Actions Detrimental,” Hamlin said that Busch has been struggling going back to his final two seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing, adding that for a “Mount Rushmore” caliber driver, he should be able to, at the very least, outrun his teammate in Austin Dillon.

Busch didn’t appreciate his former teammate’s words. He said this past Saturday that Hamlin didn’t know “what the hell he’s talking about,” threatening to “make his life hell” on the racetrack.

The “Door Bumper Clear” crew discussed the Busch-Hamlin feud on Monday’s show. Tommy Baldwin believes that Hamlin told the truth, further adding that Busch needs to find a way to be the “leader” at RCR.

“What was wrong with Denny saying what he said?” Baldwin said. “… Denny’s been lucky enough in his career not to have to struggle much. He’s been in a good position his whole racing career. He started right into running his ass off right in the beginning. … But that’s what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to put yourself in a good position.

“Look, Kyle has taken himself out of those positions and put himself in this position. He’s had the Hendrick ride, he’s had the Gibbs ride. He’s in an RCR ride that’s in the building process of trying to accomplish something and it’s just not there yet. But again, he can’t get on Denny — he can’t get on anybody. He’s the one that needs to do the work with his team. He has to be the leader. He has to be.”

Kyle Busch heading in wrong direction at RCR

Busch hasn’t been to Victory Lane since June 2023. He currently sits 27th in the points standings, having finished 21st or worse in five consecutive races.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is way off the pace. Freddie Kraft said that while he can understand why Busch would be upset at Hamlin, he feels it’s important for drivers to be able to handle criticism.

“Anything that Denny said wasn’t wrong,” Kraft said. “He talked about the last couple years he didn’t run as well at Gibbs and obviously, the first year he ran really well at RCR, but that was also the first year of the Next Gen, where people were just starting to figure this sh*t out. Now we see the cream rise to the top.

“Kyle’s Kyle — he’s fiery and it can come off as kicking a guy while he’s down right now, which Kyle’s gonna lash out at that. But it applies to every driver across the board — you gotta be open to criticism.”