NASCAR insiders temper expectations for 'superstar' Connor Zilisch in rookie Cup Series season

Connor Zilisch has quickly become one of the most talked-about young drivers in NASCAR. Even as the hype machine accelerates, insiders are urging patience as he prepares for his rookie season in the Cup Series.

On the most recent episode of The Teardown, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi struck a measured tone while discussing Zilisch’s immediate outlook. Both analysts believe the talent is undeniable, but they warned that expectations should be grounded in the reality of how difficult the Cup Series can be for rookies, even if you’re a wunderkind.

Gluck made it clear he is a believer in Zilisch’s long-term ceiling, pointing to his adaptability and early flashes of competitiveness. Zilisch’s ability to qualify for the Clash this past week and run inside the top 15 in challenging wet-weather conditions caught the attention of many across the garage.

“Connor Zilisch is going to be a star,” Gluck stated. “His adaptability is unbelievable. The fact that he even made the Clash the other night was amazing.”

Still, Gluck cautioned against expecting immediate playoff contention. For him, even a Top 20 finish in the season-long point standings would represent a major accomplishment, as the rookie continues to learn the demands of NASCAR’s top level.

“If he even made the Top 20 in points as a rookie, that’s quite an achievement,” Gluck added. “To make the Top 16? That would be unbelievable.”

Moreover, Gluck emphasized the inevitability of growing pains. Cup Series rookies face a variety of challenges, from unfamiliar tracks to longer races and deeper competition. Zilisch will likely have weekends where he’s simply trying to keep his head above water.

In response, Bianchi echoed those sentiments, all while reinforcing just how high Zilisch’s ceiling truly is. He described the young driver as a future superstar and potentially NASCAR’s “next big thing,” but stressed that nearly every elite rookie goes through an adjustment period.

“We’ve seen a lot of rookies come in with a lot of talent in great situations,” Bianchi said. “They realize they’re swimming with the sharks in the deep end.”

Alas, Bianchi set his bar slightly lower in terms of season-long results. He suggested a top-25 points finish would still qualify as a successful rookie campaign. That said, he also made a bold prediction. He thinks Zilisch will win a race in his first Cup season, likely on a road course.

“I think he’s going to win a race this year,” Bianchi said. “I think he’s that talented.” That would be an awesome sight to see.

All told, both insiders agreed the key will be patience. That’s from fans, the media and even Zilisch himself. With heavy hype comes scrutiny. Gluck and Bianchi urged fans not to overreact if mistakes or slow stretches pop up early.

Nevertheless, Zilisch’s future appears bright. Perhaps he’s even inevitable. But as these NASCAR insiders see it, true stardom is built over time. Not rushed by expectations in his rookie season.