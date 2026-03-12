NASCAR insiders weigh in whether teams got too aggressive with air pressure at Phoenix

Air pressure was an issue at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday, and a few insiders had some interesting things to say about it. On this week’s Door Bumper Clear, Tommy Baldwin and Randy LaJoie discussed teams getting too aggressive with air pressure during the race.

“You can’t change anything after inspection, so the only thing they had to change is air pressure,” Baldwin said when talking about the RFK Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. “A lot of it has to do with the brake cooling, too. I think some guys were a little aggressive on that, and it matches the camber. You got break temp, you got camber, and you got air pressure. Those three things cause a tire to blow.”

LaJoie shared his perspective, saying that a driver wants to have the fastest car on the track, even if it means getting aggressive with air pressure. “The less air makes me go faster? Take all the air out. Let’s go,” LaJoie said. “As far as a driver, you just want the fastest thing, and if you don’t know what you don’t know.”

The final stage of the Phoenix race featured multiple tire issues for drivers. Before the race began, Goodyear went to X/Twitter to issue a message to the drivers, saying, Before we go racing, remember: The recommended tire pressures weren’t guesses.”

Brad Keselowski weighs in on air pressure during the NASCAR Phoenix race

Keselowski discussed air pressure at Phoenix on Dale Jr. Download and said the teams did not follow Goodyear’s recommendation. “I can promise you nobody ran the recommended pressures at Phoenix,” Keselowski said. “Whatever they run, there’s always kind of like this inside joke in the garage area, like just subtract two. And that’s probably still safe. But nobody ran those.”

Keselowski added. “Because we want to win. “I’ll give Goodyear a lot of credit. You know, the drivers went to them and said, ‘We want a tire that falls off more, we want you to be more aggressive.’ They fired back, ‘Well, it makes us look like crap.’ The drivers went back to Goodyear and kind of made like a pact, ‘We won’t say bad things about you if you build us an aggressive tire and it blows out.’”

When the NASCAR Phoenix Cup Series race was all said and done, Ryan Blaney came out on top. The drivers will now head to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday.

