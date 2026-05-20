NASCAR investigating fiery Ryan Preece crash after car to burst into flames

NASCAR is investigating the crash that caused Ryan Preece‘s car to burst into flames during the Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover over the weekend. The back end of Preece’s car was engulfed after an incident on Lap 2.

The wreck involved a number of drivers, but Preece seemed to take the biggest hit. His car backed into the wall and quickly caught fire.

Ryan Preece very hastily exited the vehicle while the back end of the car was covered in flames. Luckily, everyone was safe in the incident.

NASCAR, though, obviously wants to make sure it knows what happened. On the Hauler Talk podcast, NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde said the governing body was looking into the incident.

It’s believed that a hose to the fuel cell being severed caused the incident. He explained what happened to Ryan Preece’s ride during the ordeal.

“It was the beginning of the race, and typically it wouldn’t be as full,” Forde said. “And because of that, much more fuel leaked into or was exposed to that whole rear area and ignited the bumper foam, the wrap (and) a number of flammable things.

“We’re at the very beginning phases of any potential solves here, and they’re talking through if there’s a way to protect that hose a little bit more. I don’t believe we’ve seen something like this before, but there are some learnings out of it.”

The good news? As noted, no one was harmed during the incident.

Of course, it was a scary moment for Ryan Preece. He’s had a handful of those over the year in the sport, and he’ll continue to count himself lucky that nothing worse occurred.

Meanwhile, NASCAR will look for a potential solution for a problem it said was a new one. Always looking to improve the safety of the sport.