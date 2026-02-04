NASCAR issues weeper caution during Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Snow is still affecting the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, even as it isn’t falling in Winston-Salem, N.C. NASCAR issued the first caution of the 200-lap main event on Lap 41 for melting snow weepers coming out from behind the SAFER Barrier.

All of the snow that fell at the racetrack was shoveled behind the SAFER Barrier ahead of the race. Even before the race got underway, drivers reported weepers in Turns 1 and 2 as the snow began to melt. Those weepers were much more noticeable during the race, prompting NASCAR to pause the race to allow officials to dry some areas up against the wall.

The issue with weepers is something NASCAR will have to monitor throughout the night as the snow continues to melt. Of course, the league is just fortunate to be able to race after the winter storm altered its original plans.

2026 Cook Out Clash is finally underway

The Clash, an annual season-opening exhibition, was initially set for this past Saturday. Snowfall and icy roads around Bowman Gray forced NASCAR to push the race to Monday and again to Wednesday.

But here we are, finally racing at Bowman Gray. Kyle Larson started on the pole after setting the fastest time in qualifying Wednesday afternoon. The other 22 spots were determined throughout qualifying and the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier.

Josh Berry took the checkered flag in the LCQ, with Austin Cindric finishing as the runner-up to gain the last transfer spot. Alex Bowman advanced to the main event through the points provisional, which went to the top driver in points (13th) during the 2025 Cup Series season.

The Clash, nearly halfway through, has been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. William Byron is out front, with Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Larson not too far behind.