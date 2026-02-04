NASCAR Last Chance Qualifier: Full results, final field for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry took the checkered flag in the Last Chance Qualifier Wednesday evening, earning a spot in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Berry finished ahead of Austin Cindric to win the 75-lap heat. Cindric, by finishing second, will take the second transfer spot into the Clash.
Berry dominated the LQC, starting from the pole and leading 64-of-75 laps. It was Cindric who had to work for the final transfer spot, engaging in an entertaining, side-by-side battle with Corey LaJoie and AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps.
“That was about as fair as I think it could have gotten for an LCQ. I appreciate Corey for racing hard and, obviously, we advanced in,” Cindric said. “Long road ahead starting last with some scuffs for the final here.”
With the LCQ wrapped up, the field is set for the 200-lap main event. The Clash, set for a 6:30 p.m. ET start time, will be 23 drivers deep. Alex Bowman is in the main event through the points provisional, which went to the top driver in points (13th) during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Full results for Clash Last Chance Qualifier
- Josh Berry
- Austin Cindric
- Corey LaJoie
- AJ Allmendinger
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Zane Smith
- Noah Gragson
- Ty Dillon
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Erik Jones
- Michael McDowell
- Cole Custer
- Chad Finchum
- Burt Myers
- Cody Ware
- Riley Herbst
- Alex Bowman
- Todd Gilliland
Full field for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Row 1: Kyle Larson | William Byron
Row 2: Ty Gibbs | Chase Briscoe
Row 3: Christopher Bell | Denny Hamlin
Row 4: Bubba Wallace | Chris Buescher
Row 5: Ross Chastain | Tyler Reddick
Row 6: Chase Elliott | Carson Hocevar
Row 7: Kyle Busch | Joey Logano
Row 8: Austin Dillon | Ryan Blaney
Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen | Ryan Preece
Row 10: Connor Zilisch | Daniel Suárez
Row 11: Josh Berry | Austin Cindric
Row 12: Alex Bowman