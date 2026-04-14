NASCAR legend Mark Martin backs Taylor Reimer with ARCA sponsorship for Talladega

Former Oklahoma cheerleader turned professional racecar driver Taylor Reimer put out numerous calls for a sponsorship opportunity on her car for the ARCA race at Talladega on April 25. And she appears to have landed an interesting taker.

Reimer posted the sponsorship opportunity on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. She is looking to raise money to support the No. 77 car.

“Ever wanted to be on a race car at Talladega?!” Taylor Reimer wrote. “I’ve got 10 spots available on the decklid for $500 each! Your name (or business) riding with me at one of the biggest races of the year!”

It didn’t take long for someone prominent in the racing community to chime in. Try NASCAR legend Mark Martin.

“I’m in,” Martin replied on Twitter. “Email sent.”

Reimer quickly issued her thanks. It’s a unique opportunity and it’s cool too see racing legends supporting the up-and-comers in the sport. Taylor Reimer has certainly taken an interesting path to get where she is.

Taylor Reimer pursuing her racing dream

Reimer, who is 26 years old, has been pursuing her racing dream for quite some time. She began racing go-karts in Tulsa, Okla., when she was just five years old.

After a competitive cheerleading career with the Oklahoma Sooners, she eventually worked her way into racing late models, making her debut there in October 2023. She has been quite successful, winning a number of late model races.

Taylor Reimer then ventured into ARCA, where she secured a few rides for Venturini Motorsports. She made headlines in August 2024 when she made the podium by finishing in third place at Springfield. She finished one spot behind teammate Isabella Robusto, marking the first time two women had finished in the top five in an ARCA Menards Series race.

Reimer ran at Phoenix earlier this year, finishing in 32nd place. She will be running at Talladega representing Pinnacle Racing Group, which also put her in the car at Daytona earlier this year.