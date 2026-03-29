NASCAR Martinsville: Kevin Harvick rips Bubba Wallace after he drives through Carson Hocevar

Fresh off a restart in the third stage of the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, Bubba Wallace drove completely through Carson Hocevar. It triggered a wreck that took out nearly a quarter of the field and drew instant scrutiny from the broadcast booth.

Mike Joy first suggested something untoward had happened, before the booth had even had a chance to see the replay. Clint Bowyer quickly chimed in.

“I think you’re exactly right, Mike,” Bowyer said. “You were all over that one. Watch this, Bubba Wallace, here we go, guys. And you were all over it, Mike.”

The replay showed quickly on the FS1 screen. And what it showed was not a flattering look for Bubba Wallace.

Not once, but multiple times Wallace plowed into the back of Hocevar. Eventually he ended up turning him fully sideways. And Wallace was also caught up in the ensuing chop, with damage likely to ruin his day.

“Yeah, and Bubba’s had a tough day,” Kevin Harvick said on the call. “I’m telling you what, there’s got to be more to that story. Because that right there… I mean Bubba Wallace just drove flat through the 77 car, so I would assume there was something that happened before that for that type of aggression. He was mad.”

He wasn’t the only one in the broadcast booth with that opinion. Added Bowyer:

“Yeah, it was definitely on purpose,” Bowyer said. “That wasn’t a big enough block to warrant that, though. There was more to that story, I agree with you.”

After being released from the infield care center, Bubba Wallace noted that he had misjudged it. He also referenced an incident where Hocever forced him three-wide and he wasn’t happy about it.

Regardless, the Bubba Wallace incident was the most notable part of the race three quarters in. Harvick couldn’t seem to get over it.

“I mean I see him pull down the block right there,” Harviick said. “You see him just throttle up right there and just drive right through him.”