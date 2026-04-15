NASCAR's Mike Forde elaborates on new stage lengths for Talladega, how exact numbers were determined

NASCAR on Monday announced new stage lengths for the April 26 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The adjusted stage lengths are meant to address fuel-saving concerns.

Stage 1 of the Jack Link’s 500 will end on Lap 98, with Stage 2 concluding on Lap 143. Stage 3 will be another 45 laps, coming to a close on Lap 188. The original stage lengths for Talladega were set at 60-120-188.

How did the exact numbers of the stages come to be? NASCAR managing director of racing communications Mike Forde explained in detail on the latest “Hauler Talk” podcast.

On the newest episode of Hauler Talk, Mike Forde, Amanda Ellis, and Nate Ryan revisit the stage length adjustments for next week’s Cup Series race at Talladega and more.



Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/hOvF6XGPhn pic.twitter.com/WW1eR78YaY — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) April 15, 2026

“How we kind of came upon those numbers — we did a survey of the garage, we call it a group of three,” Forde said. “So, we have team reps from each of the OEMs that we regularly bounce stuff off on. That is Chad Knaus from Chevrolet perspective, Travis Geisler from Ford perspective, and Wally Brown from a Toyota perspective — Hendrick, Penske, and JGR.

“We run it through them, we ask other teams in the garage as well of what they really feel like the fuel window will be for Talladega. That’s kind of how we base those numbers.”

Can NASCAR solve fuel-saving issue at Talladega?

The fuel-saving strategy deployed by many in the field involves running half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position.

While popular among the teams, it hasn’t exactly produced the most entertaining brand of racing for fans. NASCAR is well aware of the fan feedback, and is taking steps forward to help improve the racing at superspeedways in the Next Gen car.

The longer first stage and shorter third stage is just a start. It won’t solve every issue, NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said Monday on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast.

It’s a small step,” O’Donnell said. “I don’t want fans to think that’s a game changer. The strategy, it’s fascinating how much it has changed, so it’s on us to kind of keep going. We had a certain mentality of how you do, and now it’s totally flipped because we want to try something new. But I don’t want fans thinking that that’s the be-all end-all.”