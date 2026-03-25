NASCAR's Mike Forde: Horsepower increase at larger racetracks is under consideration

NASCAR is considering increasing horsepower at 1.5-mile ovals and longer, managing director of racing communications Mike Forde said on the latest “Hauler Talk” podcast. Forde said a horsepower increase at tracks that meet that criteria is unlikely for 2026, but on the table for 2027.

“We just felt that you look at the mile-and-a-half races, and I think everyone’s in agreement that it’s the best racing we have, and so let’s not fix what’s not broken,” Forde said. “We don’t want to hurt something that we all feel is pretty good. I think this is more of a 2027 situation, so what we have for the remainder of the year, we’re going to stick with that.

“At the end of the season, we’ll look at Darlington, Nashville, Gateway, and the short tracks and see how they raced, and how the mile-and-a-halfs raced, too. Because every single year, the teams catch up to the car and fine-tune it, and that affects the racing.”

This season, NASCAR introduced the new 750-horsepower, less downforce short track package for road courses and tracks less than 1.5 miles. It has so far been used at Bowman Gray Stadium, COTA, Phoenix Raceway, and this past Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

More horsepower, less downforce short track package has been well received by NASCAR drivers

Drivers have described the cars as a handful to drive, with managing tires of even more importance. Ryan Blaney spoke about the new package post-Darlington, saying that for the first time, he was able to let a driver pass him on a restart before chasing him down in 20 laps.

“You could [expletive] the bed quickly if you were kind of rough on your stuff, which was good. So, that part was good,” Blaney said, via Kelly Crandall of RACER. “There was tons of falloff. I think you saw guys kind of get too much early, and then they were done.”

The intermediate package has arguably produced the best racing in the Next Gen era. As Forde said, NASCAR has to be careful not to fix something that’s not broken. Michael McDowell shared the same sentiment.

“The racing has been good, the dirty air has been good, right?” McDowell said at Darlington, via John Newby of FanBuzz. “Could it be better? Yeah, it could always be better. But we just have to be careful that we don’t ruin a good thing by chasing something that we all feel like would be more fun. Like I said, it is more fun. The best driver will win with higher horsepower, less downforce. It will separate the drivers. There’s no doubt about that. It’s going to separate the field, though, too. It will separate the field. You’ll have people win by 10, 15 seconds. You’ll have blowouts, and you’ll have big gaps between cars.

“And I’m OK with that. As a driver, I’m OK with that because the best car is going to win, the best team is going to win, the guy that earned his money that day is going to win. I’m just not sure it’s going to be as well-received as we’re painting this picture. And so we just have to be careful who we ask and how we ask it, right? Because it’s easy to go the wrong direction, which we’ve done before.”