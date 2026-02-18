NASCAR's Mike Forde reveals plan of action to address Daytona 500 fan who interrupted Daniel Suárez on pit road

The incident from the Daytona 500 in which a fan touched and interrupted Daniel Suárez during a pit road interview is under investigation from NASCAR security. Mike Forde, NASCAR’s managing director of racing communications, said that it’s “not going to end well” for the person if they identify who it was.

“He [Tom Bryant, NASCAR security] is aware and is working with the security team. If we do find out who this person is, it’s certainly not going to end well for this particular person,” Forde said on Hauler Talk, via Kelly Crandall of RACER/ESPN. “… We’re looking into it. TBD if we’re able to find out if the person is. But certainly, an unfortunate incident that we’re taking seriously and looking into.”

As Suárez was giving his thoughts on the race, a fan on pit road interrupted his interview. He stated, “47! 47, baby!” before patting Suárez on the back on his way out of the shot. The Spire Motorsports wheelman didn’t retaliate, but he was a bit surprised.

Why? Just why? 🤦‍♂️



I hope it was worth it for that guy because it’ll probably be the last time he’s at a #DAYTONA500 (maybe even a #NASCAR pit road if we’re lucky) in his life. 😬



pic.twitter.com/Mx5gH8N6gr — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) February 16, 2026

Some have speculated the reference was a charged statement referencing President Donald Trump, while others have wondered if the interrupting voice was simply a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fan celebrating his runner-up finish. Regardless, media members have not been taking it easy on the fan, calling for his banishment from NASCAR events.

Jeff Gluck of The Athletic was more blunt than anyone. He did not mince words on the matter: “Needs to be a permanent ban for whoever this is,” he stated.

There’s no denying Suárez was unfortunately at the center of an inflammatory moment due to no fault of his own. Suárez, who finished seventh at Daytona, will look to keep up his promising start this Sunday in Atlanta, where all drivers will be wishing to avoid any post-race shenanigans.

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.