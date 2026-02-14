NASCAR moves Daytona 500 start time due to weather forecast

NASCAR is making a major change to the Daytona 500 to try and defeat Mother Nature. The start time for The Great American Race will be moved up an hour to 1:30 p.m. with the green flag set to wave at 2:13 p.m. ET.

It’s a move that’ll have race fans singing NASCAR’s praises for the time-being. Rain is forecasted to hit the super-speedway in the evening, so moving the race up an hour will at least give them a chance to get the whole 500 miles in tomorrow.

When the roll off to start, veteran wheelman Kyle Busch will lead the field to green. He’s seeking his first Daytona 500 victory on Sunday. Check out the full starting grid below.

Kyle Busch Chase Briscoe Joey Logano Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Carson Hocevar Austin Dillon Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Michael McDowell John Hunter Nemechek Christopher Bell Shane Van Gisbergen Josh Berry Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Casey Mears Todd Gilliland Ryan Preece Ty Gibbs Alex Bowman Denny Hamlin Cole Custer Erik Jones Noah Gragson Tyler Reddick Bubba Wallace Riley Herbst Corey Heim Zane Smith Jimmie Johnson Connor Zilisch Cody Ware Ty Dillon AJ Allmendinger Austin Cindric Ross Chastain BJ McLeod William Byron Justin Allgaier Chris Buescher

On Wednesday Feb. 11, single-car qualifying determined the Daytona 500’s front row. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet turned in a blistering second lap of 49.006 seconds to claim pole position. Briscoe wasn’t far behind in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, delivering a 49.026-second lap to claim the second spot on the front row.

Wednesday also saw the first two open entries claim their right to race the Daytona 500 this weekend. Corey Heim, who won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in a historic season last year, qualified on speed. Justin Allgaier also made the cut on speed, guaranteeing JRM another shot at the 500.

After Wednesday, the Daytona 500 field from P3-P41 and two open entry spots remained undecided. The Duels changed that by way of two 60-lap, 150-mile races. In Duel 1, the three open entries fighting for a single transfer spot were Corey LaJoie, Casey Mears, and Chandler Smith.

The race was clean until it came time for green flag pit stops. Casey Mears locked up his tires coming hot into pit road and spun out, catching Noah Gragson and causing the first caution of the night.

After fueling up, the field was ready to battle for position. With 5 laps remaining, Bubba Wallace raced to the lead, then got a hard shove from Austin Dillon, spinning him out and resulting in a second caution along with damage to Chris Buescher and Chandler Smith.

In a wild turn of events, Corey LaJoie got caught in a massive wreck on the final lap of overtime to lose his lead for the open entry transfer spot. Somehow, Casey Mears navigated through the wreck, ahead of Smith and LaJoie, to claim the single open entry spot. Joey Logano won the race.

Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod, and J.J. Yeley battled it out for the last open entry transfer spot in Duel 2. Alfredo earned the final transfer spot, but his car was disqualified during post-race inspection, handing the final spot to McLeod instead.

— On3’s John Jamison contributed to this article.