NASCAR moves up start time for Sunday's Cup Series race at Pocono

NASCAR is trying to avoid Mother Nature’s wrath. They’ve moved up the start time for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

With rain on the way, NASCAR announced Saturday that the start time for Sunday’s race has been made earlier, and the race will now begin at 1 p.m. ET. It’ll still air on Prime Video, MRN Radio, HBO Max and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The event was originally scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. However, the sanctioning body elected to make the change in hopes of avoiding forecasted late-afternoon and evening weather.

“The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA is now scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET,” NASCAR said in a release. “The adjustment comes with late-afternoon and early evening weather concerns in the Long Pond area, with the earlier start giving fans and competitors the best opportunity to see the full 400-mile event.”

Moreover, NASCAR also noted Prime Video’s scheduling flexibility helped make the move possible. Amazon’s getting their flowers.

All told, Sunday’s race will cover 160 laps and 400 miles around Pocono Raceway’s unique 2.5-mile triangular layout. The event marks the 16th points-paying race of the 2026 Cup Series season as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

Denny Hamlin enters the weekend carrying momentum after earning his 63rd career Cup Series victory last Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and the crew on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour offered their predictions for Sunday’s race.

Harvick has been red hot recently, correctly picking four of the last five Cup Series winners, including Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen and Hamlin at Dover, Nashville and Michigan.

Co-host Kaitlyn Vincie immediately selected Hamlin to win at Pocono, while Mamba Smith went with Ryan Blaney despite Harvick questioning the pick: “So when you go to this Dodge stage, do you actually get to watch the races?” Harvick jokingly asked Smith. “I’m just wondering. Like do you watch them?”

After some back-and-forth between the hosts, Harvick settled on an unexpected choice: “I think I’m going to pick Bubba Wallace,” Harvick explained. “I just think he had a lot better attitude this week, had a good finish, got a little momentum, he’s run well there.”

Harvick believes Wallace’s improved outlook could translate into speed: “Happy Bubba, results in speed,” Harvick added. “It just seemed like he had a little bit more joy in his persona this week.”

Now, fans will get to find out two hours earlier than originally planned whether Harvick’s latest prediction proves correct. Time will tell if it’s Wallace, or a different driver in Victory Lane on Sunday.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.