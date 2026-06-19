NASCAR names Pete Hegseth as honorary starter for Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR announced U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will waive the green flag to begin Sunday’s Anduril 250 in the first-ever race held on an active military installation. Hegseth, who prefers the informal title of Secretary of War, will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s NASCAR race celebrating the U.S. military on Naval Base Coronado off the coast of San Diego.

Honored to have the 29th Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, as our honorary starter for Sunday's race. pic.twitter.com/SolyLXwbp0 — NASCAR San Diego (@NASCARSanDiego) June 19, 2026

Sunday won’t be Hegseth’s first NASCAR experience having previously served as the grand marshal at last year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, considered one of the sports premier events. The Coca-Cola 600 is traditionally held on Memorial Day and annually celebrates the U.S. military as well.

NASCAR’s weekend of races at Coronado will be held at the specially-built, first-of-its-kind 3.4-mile road course that runs through the streets the naval base and is referred to as the Qualcomm Circuit. The weekend begins with Friday’s Navy 250 Craftsman Truck Series race, where Rear Admiral Rich Jarrett, the Commander of Navy Region Southwest, will serve as grand marshal and deliver the famous “start your engines” command Friday night.

“The inaugural Navy 250 represents a historic celebration of our nation’s sea services, and this group of incredible leaders is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR San Diego Weekend,” NASCAR San Diego president Amy Lupo told USA Today. “We’re honored to welcome such an accomplished group of military leaders and community dignitaries whose service, leadership and commitment embody the spirit of this event.”

NASCAR’s weekend at Naval Base Coronado will continue with the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250, an O’Reily’s Auto Parts Series race, at 5 pm ET Saturday, and will be televvised on the CW.

Sunday’s Anduril 250, a Cup Series race, will begin at 4 pm ET and be televised on Amazon Prime. The 3.4-mile road course on the Qualcomm Circuit represents the longest track NASCAR drivers will race this season, covering about 255 miles in 75 total laps.

U.S. Senate honors late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch with bipartisan resolution

The U.S. Senate honored late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on Thursday with the passage of a bipartisan resolution. Per WCNC in Charlotte, Senators Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) secured the passage of the resolution, which recognizes Busch’s NASCAR career and his role as a father.

Kyle Busch died on May 21 after contracting pneumonia that eventually progressed into sepsis. In the first race after Busch’s death, his family was honored on the frontsretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The resolution credits Busch for 19 consecutive seasons with a NASCAR Cup Series win from 2005 to 2023, the longest streak in the sport’s history. It also recognizes Busch as the winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national series, with 234 victories in the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and Truck Series.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.